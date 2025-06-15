South Carolina Jeweler Faces Retrial for Wife’s Death Seven Years After Mistrial

Michael Colucci, a South Carolina jeweler, is once again standing trial for the death of his wife, Sara Lynn Colucci, nearly seven years after his first trial ended in a mistrial. The tragic incident, which occurred in May 2015, left many questions unanswered, and now a second trial is set to begin on June 16.

The 2018 Trial and the Allegations Against Michael Colucci

During his 2018 trial, prosecutors argued that Michael Colucci murdered his wife by strangling her outside their jewelry store. The defense, however, suggested a different scenario, claiming that Sara took her own life by hanging herself with a garden hose on a fence. Michael allegedly sat less than 25 feet away in their car while this happened.

Investigators reported clear signs of a struggle at the scene, including trauma to Sara’s body. Michael also showed physical signs of a fight, such as a bleeding lip and scrapes on his arms and hands. He explained these injuries by claiming they occurred while he was performing CPR on his wife.

The Forensic Evidence and Pathologist’s Findings

The case’s key evidence came from forensic pathologist Dr. Lee Marie Tormos, who determined that Sara’s cause of death was asphyxia due to neck compression, which aligns with strangulation.

However, Dr. Tormos could not definitively determine the manner of death—whether it was a homicide or a suicide. She ultimately concluded that the manner of death was undetermined, stating there was not enough evidence to make a clear judgment.

Toxicology reports from Sara’s death showed that she had cocaine in her system and an alcohol level almost three times over the legal limit of .08%. This raised more questions about the circumstances surrounding her death.

A Volatile Marriage and Financial Struggles

The couple’s personal life was marked by a troubled relationship, with financial issues adding to the stress. Family members of Sara testified about her volatile behavior, with her mother describing Sara as a “mean drunk” who could be verbally abusive.

Despite this, many of those close to her rejected the idea that Sara would have taken her own life. Text messages presented during the trial showed a complex relationship between the couple, ranging from loving exchanges to insults.

The day of Sara’s death was particularly emotional, as it marked the 18th anniversary of her first husband’s death. Before arriving at their jewelry business, Michael and Sara visited the cemetery where her late husband is buried.

Before this, Michael had met with a civil attorney while Sara waited in the car. During this time, Sara made calls to her mother, exchanged texts with Michael, and briefly contacted her psychiatrist’s office. Afterward, the couple stopped at a liquor store before heading to their business, where the tragedy unfolded.

The Mistrial and Retrial

Despite the evidence presented, the jury in Michael’s first trial was unable to reach a verdict, leading the judge to declare a mistrial. Now, seven years later, Michael is set for a second trial, with jury selection beginning on June 16.

