Seabrook island

MUSC Health expands its Kids Eat Free initiative to reach more children around South Carolina

by Craig
Published On:
MUSC Health expands its Kids Eat Free initiative to reach more children around South Carolina

Charleston, S.C. – MUSC Health is expanding its “Kids Eat Free at MUSC” program this summer to provide even more healthy meals to children across South Carolina.

About the Program

The “Kids Eat Free” program, which began in 2015 at the MUSC Health-Charleston Division, is part of the federally funded Summer Food Service Program. This program provides free, nutritious meals to children and teens in low-income areas during the summer months, when schools are closed. The meals are served at approved locations, with reimbursements available to these sites for their service.

Over the past decade, MUSC Health has provided over 52,000 meals to children and teens during summer breaks. Volunteers hope to serve another 52,000 meals this summer as they continue their efforts to combat food insecurity in local communities.

Program Expansion

Quenton Tompkins, the Executive Director for Governmental and Community Engagement at MUSC, expressed pride in the expansion, saying, “We are incredibly proud to expand the Kids Eat Free summer feeding program into more of the health system’s regional sites across rural South Carolina. Kids Eat Free goes beyond providing meals; it’s about nourishing the health and well-being of our children in under-resourced areas, ensuring they have consistent access to nutritious food during the summer months.”

He continued, “By utilizing our existing infrastructure, we can reach more families and build stronger, healthier communities.”

Where and When the Meals Will Be Served

This year, the program will run at various MUSC Health locations across South Carolina. Children 18 and under are welcome to receive free meals, Monday through Friday, with specific dates and times listed below:

  • Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital
    10 McClennan Banks Drive, Charleston
    June 9 – Aug. 8, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • University Hospital
    171 Ashley Avenue, Charleston
    June 9 – Aug. 8, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Ashley River Tower
    25 Courtenay Drive, Charleston
    June 9 – Aug. 8, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Keith Summey Medical Pavilion
    2250 Mall Drive, Charleston
    June 9 – Aug. 8, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
  • Orangeburg Medical Center
    3000 St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg
    June 16 – July 25, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Kershaw Medical Center
    1315 Roberts Street, Camden
    June 23 – Aug. 11, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Lancaster Medical Center
    800 W. Meeting Street, Lancaster
    June 16 – July 25, 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Chester Medical Center
    1 Medical Park Drive, Chester
    June 16 – July 25, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
  • Florence Medical Center
    805 Pamplico Highway, Florence
    June 30 – July 25, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Black River Medical Center
    3555 Williamsburg Highway, Cades
    June 30 – July 25, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Marion Medical Center
    2829 East U.S.-76, Mullins
    June 30 – July 25, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Ongoing Commitment to Community Health

The expansion of the Kids Eat Free program underscores MUSC Health’s commitment to addressing food insecurity and supporting the health of children in underserved communities. By offering consistent access to healthy meals during the summer months, MUSC aims to make a lasting impact on local children’s well-being.

SOURCE

Craig

Related Articles

Local shrimpers discover rare seagrass as shrimp season begins in South Carolina

Local shrimpers discover rare seagrass as shrimp season begins in South Carolina

Park Circle Pride returns this week with more than 40 events in North Charleston

Park Circle Pride returns this week with more than 40 events in North Charleston

Behind the Badge: The 'puzzle maker' of Mount Pleasant's crime-solving successes

Behind the Badge: The ‘puzzle maker’ of Mount Pleasant’s crime-solving successes

Goose Creek will break ground for new fire station

Goose Creek will break ground for new fire station

The Lowcountry Food Bank will provide free lunches for youngsters throughout the summer

The Lowcountry Food Bank will provide free lunches for youngsters throughout the summer

Beaufort County Coroner identifies the 18-year-old murdered in the Seabrook shooting

Beaufort County Coroner identifies the 18-year-old murdered in the Seabrook shooting

Leave a Comment