Goose Creek Police Department to Host 7th Annual Hot Pursuit 5K

by Craig
Published On:
The Goose Creek Police Department is gearing up for its 7th annual Hot Pursuit 5K this weekend. The event, set for Saturday, will not only promote fitness but also raise funds to support important community-driven programs like ‘Operation Christmas Joy’ and ‘Shop with a Badge.’

Race Details and Route

The race will begin at 8 a.m. near the municipal complex. Participants will run along paved hiker/biker trails and roadways before returning to the complex. To ensure safety, roads along the race route will be closed. However, police officers will allow vehicles to pass when there is a break in the runners, though drivers will need to stay away from the race route.

Supporting the Community

Proceeds from the Hot Pursuit 5K will support several initiatives aimed at giving back to the community, including ‘Operation Christmas Joy’ and ‘Shop with a Badge’. These programs help spread holiday cheer and provide assistance to local families in need.

Craig

