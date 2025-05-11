“Charming, tender, affectionate”: Sister looks for answers in her brother’s hit-and-run accident

A Dorchester County family is mourning the loss of a beloved family member and pushing for answers after a tragic hit-and-run crash took the life of Kelly Farmer, 46. Farmer was struck while walking near Tabby Lane on Dorchester Road at approximately 6:58 a.m. on April 13. Less than an hour later, he was pronounced dead, leaving behind a grieving family who is now seeking justice.

A Final Phone Call and a Walk to Remember

In the early morning hours, Kelly made his last phone call to a friend. His sister, Kathryn Farmer, recounts the conversation, where Kelly explained he had a flat tire and his friend advised him to call one of his sisters for help.

But Kelly never did. Instead, he chose to walk the three to four miles home, a decision that would tragically lead to his death when he was struck by a vehicle driving east on Dorchester Road. The driver fled the scene, leaving Kelly lying in the road.

Remembering Kelly: A Gentle Soul with a Passion for Music

Kathryn Farmer fights back tears as she describes her brother. “Kind, gentle, loving,” she says, remembering the qualities that made him so special. Kelly was a local musician, playing bass for the band Bullets Benign. Kathryn believes that his bandmates were likely the only people who knew her brother better than she did.

When he wasn’t playing music, Kelly spent his time outdoors or working for the City of Goose Creek’s Department of Public Works (DPW), where he had been a dependable and valued employee for two years.

The City of Goose Creek’s Public Information Officer, Frank Johnson, expressed deep sorrow over Kelly’s death. In a statement, Johnson described Kelly as a hardworking, dedicated employee who never shied away from a challenge.

“He was extraordinary, and a sponge for knowledge,” said DPW Director Chuck Denson. “We are going to miss him deeply.” Kelly’s family and friends are in the thoughts and prayers of the community as they cope with his tragic loss.

Seeking Accountability for the Tragic Loss

Despite the grief, Kathryn remains focused on one thing: accountability for the driver who left her brother behind. “That they’re held accountable for what they did,” she said when asked about closure.

Though she does not believe the hit-and-run was intentional, Kathryn emphasized the importance of justice being served. “I don’t know why someone would do this intentionally to my brother,” she said. “He wouldn’t hurt anybody. My brother would bring insects back to life if he could, if they were dead around him.”

Kelly’s car with the flat tire still remains in a nearby parking lot, a silent reminder of the tragedy. The impact Kelly left behind is immeasurable, as he was not only a brother, son, and friend but also a dedicated employee, musician, and outdoor enthusiast. The family hopes that justice will be served so they can begin to heal from the heartbreaking loss.

Community’s Help Needed

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 843-953-6010 or dial *HP on a mobile device. The Farmer family is desperately seeking closure and justice for Kelly’s untimely death, and they hope the community can help bring the responsible party to justice.

