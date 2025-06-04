Behind the Badge: The ‘puzzle maker’ of Mount Pleasant’s crime-solving successes

Mount Pleasant, S.C. – On News 4, we’re taking you behind the badge to introduce you to the dedicated men and women of the Lowcountry who keep our community safe.

This Tuesday, we meet Chris Davis, a crime analyst at the Mount Pleasant Police Department who plays a key role in solving crimes in the area. Chris uses his unique background to help catch suspects and bring justice to the community.

Chris Davis: The Puzzle Maker

Chris Davis calls himself a “puzzle maker.” He compares his work in law enforcement to piecing together a puzzle. “Everybody has pieces of the puzzle that they bring together, and they all bring me a puzzle piece,” he says. “I gotta put that puzzle piece together so that I can help solve that crime.”

As a crime analyst, Davis’s job revolves around sifting through officers’ reports to identify trends or patterns that might help solve cases. He works tirelessly, sharing information with officers to help them plan how to catch suspects.

“We’re looking for certain patterns or trends,” he explains. “We try to put that information out to officers, so they can develop a plan. Let’s make a plan to see if we can get these people identified.”

A Career Built on Service and Dedication

Davis, the only crime analyst at the Mount Pleasant Police Department, is busy every day, diving into reports and helping officers make connections that lead to solving cases. Despite the challenges, Davis finds fulfillment in his work.

“I really like to help officers as much as I can,” he says. “Sometimes it looks hopeless, and it seems like there’s no way we’ll catch these people, but with hard work, boots on the ground, and a lot of research, we end up finding these people and helping them get arrested.”

A Unique Path to Law Enforcement

Davis didn’t initially plan on a career in law enforcement. Raised in the church, he pursued a degree in broadcast journalism, inspired by his family’s broadcasting background. “My uncle had some broadcasting background,” he shares, “and my granddad had his own radio show in Kentucky when I was growing up.”

It wasn’t until he moved to Charleston that Davis joined the police department as a dispatcher. Since then, he’s made a long-lasting impact, working his way up to become a crime analyst.

A Higher Purpose

Despite never imagining himself in law enforcement, Davis believes he was meant to be there. “I really feel that God has planted me here for a reason,” he says. “If you’d asked me in high school or college if I’d be in law enforcement, I would’ve probably said no, but I know God got me here for a purpose.”

Davis’s dedication to the community has led him to help catch suspects in places as far as Ohio. However, he says his main goal is ensuring the safety of Mount Pleasant and its officers.

A Lifelong Commitment to Justice

“I’m getting towards the end of my career, but I still love catching bad guys,” Davis shares. “I really enjoy the pursuit of finding something that was unsolvable.”

For Davis, every solved case is another victory in making the community safer, and he continues to dedicate himself to the job with passion and purpose.

SOURCE