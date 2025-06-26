There is a severe thunderstorm watch for lowcountry counties

Kiawah Island

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for multiple counties in the Lowcountry of South Carolina, with the potential for storms to develop Wednesday evening. The National Weather Service has placed Georgetown, Williamsburg, Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties under a severe thunderstorm watch, which is set to expire at midnight.

Potential for Severe Storms

According to Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Rob Fowler, a cluster of storms moving from eastern North Carolina could strengthen and continue into the Lowcountry by the evening. Additionally, other storms may develop throughout the area.

Residents in the affected counties should stay alert for rapidly changing weather conditions, as severe thunderstorms can bring heavy rain, strong winds, and possible hail.

With the threat of severe thunderstorms this evening, it’s important for residents to stay informed and prepared. Make sure to have access to weather alerts and take necessary precautions if storms develop in your area.

