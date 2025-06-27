Social media videos by “aspiring” influencers result in arrests for dangerous driving

CHARLESTON, S.C. – A man accused of creating social media videos showcasing his reckless motorcycle pursuits through Charleston has been arrested after a months-long investigation, according to the Charleston Police Department. The man, identified as Ramon Enoch Ortiz, faces 35 charges, including reckless driving, driving without a license, and operating an uninsured vehicle.

Investigation Details

The investigation began in February when officers were alerted to videos showing Ortiz traveling at speeds of up to 140 miles per hour, weaving through traffic in Charleston. The videos, which were posted on social media, only captured a small portion of Ortiz’s reckless behavior, according to investigators. Further analysis revealed Ortiz had no valid driver’s license, no vehicle registration, and no insurance. He also allegedly sold merchandise to promote his dangerous actions.

Ortiz faces a wide range of charges, including eight counts each of driving without a license, operating an uninsured vehicle, and operating an unregistered vehicle. He also faces seven counts of reckless driving, two counts of racing, one count of leaving the scene of a collision, and one count of simple possession of marijuana.

Traffic Unit and Collaboration with Law Enforcement

The Charleston Police Department’s Traffic Unit, working in collaboration with multiple law enforcement agencies, used digital forensic analysis, search warrants, and physical evidence to investigate Ortiz’s actions. Sergeant Ryan, CPD’s lead traffic investigator, emphasized the dangers of Ortiz’s behavior, noting, “The real victims are the innocent drivers, passengers, and pedestrians who are forced to share the road with people like him. If he had struck a vehicle at those speeds, someone inside likely would not have survived.”

Sgt. Ryan also pointed out that Ortiz’s attempt to promote his reckless behavior with his “No Face No Case” branding was a weak attempt to antagonize law enforcement, adding, “This is exactly why traffic enforcement exists. It’s not solely about writing tickets. It’s about preventing tragedy and holding people accountable before someone loses their life or gets seriously injured.”

Traffic Enforcement Efforts

In 2024, the Charleston Police Department’s Traffic Unit reported a 31% increase in DUI arrests, a 32% increase in overall traffic arrests, a 33% increase in traffic warnings, and a 52% decrease in fatalities from vehicle collisions. These statistics reflect the department’s ongoing efforts to improve road safety and prevent accidents caused by reckless drivers.

SOURCE