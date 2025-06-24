Police in North Charleston make four arrests and remove firearms off the streets in separate weekend incidents

North Charleston police made four arrests and seized firearms in separate incidents over the weekend, with charges related to illegal possession and unlawfully carrying firearms. The arrests followed proactive patrols in response to increasing concerns over weapons and narcotics violations in the area.

Incident 1: Stolen Firearm and Traffic Stop

The first arrest occurred on Saturday as officers were conducting proactive patrols near Rivers Avenue and Cherokee Street. The officer initiated a traffic stop after noticing signs of potential criminal activity, including the smell of marijuana and an open container of beer in the vehicle. Upon further investigation, officers discovered a firearm with an extended magazine in the center console.

The firearm had one round chambered and 31 rounds in the extended magazine. A check on the weapon indicated it may have been stolen in Charleston. As a result, Terrelle Damien Wilson, 35, was arrested and charged with possession of stolen goods.

Incident 2: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon

On Sunday morning, officers encountered a 26-year-old man sitting in a car on private property. Upon speaking with him, the man admitted to having a weapon in his backpack. The weapon was seized, and the man, Paris Dai-shard Burgess, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Incident 3: Discharging a Firearm at an Apartment Complex

Also on Sunday morning, police responded to a report of a man discharging a firearm in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Crossroads Drive. Upon searching the area, officers discovered the weapon inside an apartment, along with spent casings. Desmond Leondrae Davis, 35, was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm within city limits and felony possession of a firearm.

Incident 4: Traffic Stop Leads to Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Later on Sunday, officers patrolling Patriot Way and Club Course Drive observed a vehicle passing by with the smell of marijuana. A traffic stop was conducted, and during the search of the vehicle, officers found a handgun inside a bag, along with marijuana. The driver, Quintin T. Heyward, 43, was arrested and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

These arrests come as part of ongoing efforts by North Charleston police to reduce illegal weapons possession and narcotics violations in the area. Officers continue to target high-crime zones through proactive patrols and routine traffic stops. All four suspects are being held in custody, with charges pending.

