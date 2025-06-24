Police encourage compliance before parades, and Lowcountry golf cart owners adjust to the new regulation

Golf cart owners in the Lowcountry are adjusting to new state laws that are being actively enforced across Charleston County. The regulations, which cover everything from registration to seat belt use, have been in effect for about a month, and while most of the rules were already in place, a few significant changes are taking time for residents to get used to.

New Regulations and Changes

One of the biggest changes impacting golf cart owners is the requirement that children under 12 years old wear a seat belt while riding in a golf cart. This adjustment has led many local families to modify their vehicles accordingly. Molly Hall, a Mount Pleasant resident, shared how her family handled the change by purchasing seat belts off Amazon and installing them themselves to save money.

“I know it can be expensive to have seat belts installed on your golf cart,” Hall said. “One tip of the trade is we got ours off Amazon and installed them ourselves.”

Other regulations being enforced include:

Proper registration and insurance through the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

Drivers must be at least 16 years old with a valid driver’s license.

Golf carts can only be operated on roads where the speed limit is 35 miles per hour or less.

Golf carts are only allowed on the roads during daylight hours.

Enforcement Efforts in Mount Pleasant and Isle of Palms

In the past month, Mount Pleasant Police conducted 13 golf cart stops. Of those stops, 9 resulted in warnings, while 4 led to citations. Despite the adjustments required by the new law, residents like Hall believe the changes are worthwhile for safety reasons.

“All of these regulations aim to keep people safer, and safety should be our number one priority as a town. So, I am all for the changes,” Hall added.

In Isle of Palms, where golf carts are increasingly popular, especially in neighborhoods and around tourist areas, Sgt. Matt Storen of the Isle of Palms Police Department expressed concerns about golf carts becoming a common mode of transportation. He noted that golf carts were never meant to be on the roads and were initially designed for use on private property or courses.

“We understand you’re not going to be able to get seat belts and all the other things installed overnight, so we are giving some leniency there,” said Sgt. Storen. However, with Isle of Palms’ annual Fourth of July golf cart parade approaching, police are urging residents to comply with the law to avoid being turned away from the event.

Upcoming Changes and Enforcement

The enforcement of seat belts for children under 12 is expected to be the most significant point of compliance for police, with Sgt. Storen making it clear that they will not overlook this requirement, especially as the Fourth of July event nears.

“We have to enforce those, they’re state law now, and we just can’t let you participate,” Storen added.

Other Areas and Local Police Enforcement

As for other parts of Charleston County, Charleston Police have issued one golf cart citation in the past month for improper operation, while Folly Beach and Sullivan’s Island have not had any incidents yet. Local police departments are encouraging golf cart owners to comply with the law and prioritize safety, especially as golf carts become more common on local roads.

As the summer months bring more residents and tourists to the Lowcountry, the new state regulations on golf cart use are helping to ensure safety for everyone on the roads. While many residents are adjusting to these changes, particularly when it comes to seat belt requirements for young children, law enforcement is committed to educating the public and enforcing the rules to prevent accidents and injuries.

SOURCE