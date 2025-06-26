Owners of the Belk and Theater spaces at Mt. P. Towne Center are worried about their future

The Mount Pleasant Towne Centre may undergo significant redevelopment in the future as new plans work their way through the approval process. The owners of the center are concerned about the future of some key spaces, particularly those occupied by Belk and Regal Cinemas Palmetto Grande Movie Theater. Both of these businesses have previously declared bankruptcy, leading to uncertainty about their long-term presence in the area.

Concerns Over Vacant Spaces

Mount Pleasant Town Councilmember Daniel Brownstein explained that the owners are worried about the possibility of these businesses leaving and the difficulty of replacing them with new tenants. This concern is fueling the latest redevelopment proposal. According to Brownstein, this is the second proposal presented to the town after an initial, more expansive plan was denied last year. The current proposal is considered “scaled back.”

Details of the Redevelopment Proposal

The new plan includes several changes aimed at ensuring the future viability of the Towne Centre. The proposal seeks approval to replace any vacant buildings with a mix of ground-floor retail, restaurants, and shops, while adding upper floors with apartments and office space. The plan calls for the addition of 421 apartments, 105 of which would be classified as attainable housing. Additionally, 170,000 square feet of retail space and 87,000 square feet of office space would be added, along with a second hotel containing up to 188 rooms.

The redevelopment would also affect two surface parking lots in front of Barnes and Noble and the former Bed, Bath and Beyond location. Plans for these lots include expanding Live Oak Park, building a parking garage, a hotel, and more ground-floor retail. Furthermore, a new park with an amphitheater shell, surrounding retail spaces, restaurants, and cafes is also part of the proposal.

A Mix of Uses for the Future

Brownstein summarized the redevelopment as transforming the Towne Centre from a purely retail space to a more diversified area with residential apartments, office space, and recreational amenities. He emphasized the importance of incorporating these new features to ensure the center’s long-term success.

Community Concerns

While the proposal aims to breathe new life into the Towne Centre, Brownstein acknowledged some concerns raised by the community. One primary concern revolves around the potential impact on schools, particularly with the addition of housing. However, Brownstein believes that the housing planned is likely to attract young professionals and retirees, rather than families with children. To address school concerns, the town is working closely with the school district to ensure any new housing is properly zoned, particularly to avoid overcrowding at Lucy Beckham High School. Plans to rezone the property to Wando High School, where there is more capacity, are under discussion but have not yet been finalized.

Traffic and Roadway Concerns

Another concern voiced by the community is the potential impact on traffic and nearby roadways. Brownstein pointed out that this is a larger concern than schooling issues. The town council is divided on the proposal, and while the current version of the plan may not be approved as is, it is expected that the proposal will lead to further negotiations and adjustments.

Public Involvement in the Decision-Making Process

Brownstein stressed the importance of community input on this proposal. He encouraged residents to learn more about the plan and participate in discussions to ensure that the development meets the needs of the community. The plan was recently approved by the town’s Planning Commission with an 8-1 vote and is now headed to the Planning Committee on June 30th. It will then be reviewed by Town Council on July 8th for its first reading. The community will have the opportunity to voice their opinions during the public comment period at the July 8th Town Council meeting.

The proposed redevelopment of Mount Pleasant Towne Centre represents an important step toward revitalizing the area and addressing challenges posed by empty retail spaces. However, the final decision on the project will depend on continued discussions and community feedback. It’s clear that the town council is committed to ensuring that any development is done in the best interest of residents, with careful attention to traffic, schools, and overall community impact.

