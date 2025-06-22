On Surf Day, surfers gather at Folly Beach to celebrate inclusivity and community

Surfers and beach enthusiasts gathered at Folly Beach on Saturday to celebrate International Surf Day, an event organized by the Surfrider Foundation and various local groups. The day focused on fostering community connections, inclusivity, and, of course, the joy of surfing.

The festivities included a beach clean-up walk, free yoga sessions for participants, and a shared sense of unity among locals and visitors alike. The event highlighted not just the sport of surfing, but also its broader social and environmental impacts.

Emphasizing Community and Inclusivity

Theo Hair, who works with the Surfrider Foundation, expressed the core message of the day: “We’re out here today to celebrate International Surf Day with Surfrider Foundation. We take International Surfing Day to focus on the surfing element of that by making it more about the local community.”

The day’s activities also focused on inclusivity, with various organizations encouraging people of all backgrounds to join in. Sarah Butler, Executive Director of Waves 4 Women, emphasized the importance of building a space where every woman feels welcome. “We really focus on building a community and making a space where every woman belongs,” Butler said.

Healing Through Surfing: The Warrior Surf Foundation

One of the most meaningful elements of the day was the involvement of the Warrior Surf Foundation, an organization that uses surfing as a tool for healing veterans and active-duty military members. Clayton Merritt, who works with the foundation, explained, “The Warrior Surf Program is a 12-week program. We include yoga, surfing, and wellness for veterans, active duty, and their families.”

For many veterans like Merritt, surfing has been a life-changing experience. “It was really beneficial for me and gave me surfing in my life and gave me a lot of clarity in my life. So it’s really cool to be able to pass that along to other veterans,” he said.

Veterans like Joshua Suggs also spoke about the emotional and community connection that surfing offers. “It means more to us than it does most people. I mean we’re used to being around our friends all the time. Most of us lived in the barracks at some point,” Suggs said. “When you move on from the military, you don’t have that brother next door that you can lean on in times of struggle. You can feel alone.”

A Place for Veterans to Reconnect

The Warrior Surf Foundation is more than just about surfing; it’s about reconnecting with others who understand the unique challenges veterans face. Suggs shared how the foundation helps veterans find camaraderie and support. “So showing up here on Saturdays and having 25-50 people that you see helps you either hold space for them,” he explained.

Suggs also invited anyone interested in joining the community to come out to the open surf groups that meet on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Folly Beach. “There is no experience needed,” he added, making it clear that the group is open to everyone, regardless of surfing skill level.

A Day of Celebration and Connection

The International Surf Day celebration at Folly Beach successfully brought together diverse groups of people, from surfers and yoga enthusiasts to veterans and community members, creating an environment of fun, inclusivity, and healing. The event not only honored the sport of surfing but also underscored the importance of community, both in the water and beyond.

