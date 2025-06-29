Old times, new album for rocker Edwin McCain

South Carolina singer and songwriter Edwin McCain is back with something fans have been waiting a long time for—a brand-new album. After almost 15 years, McCain is set to celebrate the release of his 10-song album Lucky with a live show on July 3 at The Windjammer in Charleston.

A Voice That Shaped the ’90s Is Back

Edwin McCain became a household name in the 1990s with hit songs like “I’ll Be,” “Solitude,” and “I Could Not Ask For More.” During that time, he was part of a wave of South Carolina musicians, including Hootie & The Blowfish, that gained national attention.

Even though he has a new album, McCain knows exactly what his fans want to hear when they come to a concert—his classic hits.

“The first rule of show business is, ‘Give the people what they want,’” McCain said with a laugh. “When I joke about only playing new songs, the crowd always yells ‘NOOOO!’”

And he’s okay with that because, just like his fans, he loves the old favorites too.

Feeling ‘Lucky’ Again

McCain’s new album, Lucky, is something he’s proud of, even if he never planned to make it. At 55, he thought his time making new music was over. He had accepted the idea of just performing live and slowly stepping away from the spotlight.

But country music star Lee Brice, who is also from South Carolina, kept pushing him to make a new record. Brice eventually convinced McCain that music recording had changed and improved. So, with Brice as the producer, McCain recorded Lucky—his first album of original songs since 2011’s Mercy Bound.

New Sound, Same Heart

One of the songs on the new album, “Love Me or Leave Me Alone,” shows that McCain’s powerful voice is still as strong as ever. Though he didn’t write this song himself, he said he’s now more open to using music from other songwriters if it feels right.

“In the past, I had to write or co-write every song,” he explained. “Now, I just want to know—Is this a great song? Can I make it better? If yes, then I’ll try it.”

A Special Night at The Windjammer

The upcoming July 3 show at The Windjammer feels like a full-circle moment for McCain. He says it reminds him of the early days when he performed alongside other South Carolina bands like Cravin’ Melon and the Blue Dogs.

“I always look at The Windjammer as a place that celebrates how lucky I’ve been to keep doing this for 35 years,” McCain said. “We supported each other back then, and it was a special time to be a musician in Charleston.”

Edwin McCain’s return with Lucky is not just about new music—it’s a celebration of his long journey in music. With his powerful voice, heartfelt lyrics, and love for live shows, McCain continues to connect with fans old and new. If you’re in Charleston on July 3, don’t miss your chance to see this South Carolina legend live at The Windjammer.

