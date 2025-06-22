North Charleston Coliseum stair climb in remembrance of 9/11 first responders

CHARLESTON, S.C. — On Saturday, June 21, first responders from across the country will gather at the North Charleston Coliseum for the Charleston Memorial Stair Climb, a powerful event to honor the lives of those who gave everything during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The event, which aims to commemorate the 412 first responders who lost their lives that day, is expected to feature over 400 climbers.

A Tribute to 9/11 First Responders

Each participant in the stair climb will ascend 110 flights of stairs, the number of flights in the Twin Towers, symbolizing the heroic efforts of the first responders who risked everything to save lives. The climb is a somber and significant tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The climb will kick off at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, with organizers hoping to once again raise funds for families of fallen first responders and other causes related to first responders’ well-being and line-of-duty deaths.

Raising Funds for First Responders

The event also serves as an important fundraiser. Organizers explain that the proceeds from the stair climb may be directed to families who have lost loved ones in the line of duty or to non-profit organizations that directly support the needs of first responders. The goal is not only to honor the fallen but to provide tangible support for the families and organizations that continue to serve in their honor.

In 2024, the Charleston Memorial Stair Climb sold out, with over 500 participants including climbers, spectators, and volunteers. This year, organizers are hoping for another successful turnout as they continue to celebrate the bravery and sacrifices made by first responders across the country.

A Meaningful Memorial

The Charleston Memorial Stair Climb is more than just a physical challenge; it’s a time for reflection and remembrance. As first responders ascend the stairs, they carry the weight of honoring those who risked their lives on 9/11, reaffirming the commitment to serving their communities in the face of danger.

This event is a testament to the strength and resilience of the first responder community, and it ensures that the sacrifices made on September 11, 2001, will never be forgotten.

SOURCE