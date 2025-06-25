Local and national activists express concern about the termination of the 988 LGBTQ+ line

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. — The recent announcement by the Trump Administration to consolidate the 988 Suicide and Crisis Hotline services has sparked significant outrage, particularly over the elimination of specialized services for the LGBTQ+ community. The change, which impacts youth in crisis, has prompted strong criticism from local activists, mental health professionals, and LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations who argue that the move will leave a vulnerable group of young people without the crucial, affirming care they need.

A Vital Lifeline for LGBTQ+ Youth

The decision to end the Trevor Project’s $26 million contract to provide LGBTQ+ specialized services through the 988 hotline has raised serious concerns. The Trevor Project, which handles more than 50% of LGBTQ+ related calls, will no longer be part of the new system under the Trump Administration’s plan. Domenico Ruggerio, Executive Director of We Are Family, a local LGBTQ+ resource center, expressed his frustration with the decision, saying, “It’s not about politics. It’s personal for the youth that we serve every day who rely on affirming, competent care in moments of crisis.”

Ruggerio’s organization, like many others, fears the loss of specialized care will have a direct negative impact on LGBTQ+ youth who are at higher risk for suicide, particularly transgender and non-binary youth who face unique challenges such as isolation and discrimination.

Increased Risk for LGBTQ+ Youth

The Trevor Project reports that in South Carolina, 14% of LGBTQ+ youth attempted suicide in the past year, with the rate climbing to 17% among trans and non-binary youth. The study also revealed that 40% of LGBTQ+ youth experience suicidal thoughts, a stark reminder of the dire need for targeted mental health support.

“The decision to shut down the LGBTQ+ youth suicide hotline is deeply dangerous,” Ruggerio said. “LGBTQ+ youth are already at significantly higher risks for suicidal ideation due to isolation, discrimination, and systemic barriers to care. These specialized supports shouldn’t be seen as a bonus; they are actually a lifeline.”

Ruggerio also emphasized the importance of connecting youth with trained therapists who understand their identities and experiences. He believes that the removal of these services strips away safety for LGBTQ+ youth, sending a harmful message that trans youth are disposable and that their struggles don’t matter.

Nationwide Reactions and Calls for Action

The Trevor Project has called for a restoration of the specialized services, stating, “At a time of deep division, let this be something we as people can all agree on: no young person should be left without help in their darkest moment.” They’ve also urged Congress and the Administration to reinstate the funding for these services in the Fiscal Year 2026 budget.

Daniel H. Gillison Jr., CEO of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), expressed disappointment in the Administration’s decision, stating, “As we mark Pride Month, we at NAMI are incredibly disheartened that the Administration has announced the elimination of these services for America’s LGBTQ+ youth, a community that tragically is at high risk for suicide.”

The Impact on the Lowcountry and Beyond

Locally, activists and LGBTQ+ groups have voiced their concerns about the immediate effects the decision will have on Lowcountry youth. Charleston-based advocates have already reported an increase in LGBTQ+ youth reaching out with concerns about the loss of tailored services and the increased risk it could pose to their well-being.

The change comes amid growing awareness of the mental health struggles facing LGBTQ+ youth, with many organizations arguing that removing these specialized services for young people will lead to worse outcomes. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, which was hailed as a breakthrough in mental health care, is seen by many as a vital tool for providing immediate, life-saving support for those in crisis.

The Trump Administration’s decision to eliminate the LGBTQ+ youth-specific services from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline has sparked a wave of concern and outrage. LGBTQ+ advocacy groups, mental health organizations, and local activists are calling for immediate action to restore these critical services, stressing the importance of providing specialized care to a community at high risk for mental health crises and suicide. As advocates continue to push for a change, it remains to be seen whether the Administration will reconsider its stance and restore funding to ensure that LGBTQ+ youth have the support they need in times of crisis.

