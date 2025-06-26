In South Carolina, McMaster opposes offshore drilling

South Carolina continues to strongly oppose offshore oil and gas drilling, despite President Donald Trump’s push for increased drilling in the waters off the U.S. coast. Trump’s decision to rescind former President Joe Biden’s ban on offshore drilling has sparked concern in South Carolina, where Governor Henry McMaster and a bipartisan group of state lawmakers are reaffirming their commitment to keeping the coast free from drilling activities.

Governor McMaster’s Opposition to Offshore Drilling

At the beginning of Trump’s term, he reversed an executive order by Biden that blocked the opening of 625 million acres of U.S. waters to oil and gas exploration. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, however, remains staunchly opposed to this move. He voiced his concerns about the potential environmental and economic dangers of offshore drilling, particularly the risk of an oil spill.

“Imagine having an oil leak miles offshore and then have a hurricane come up with it,” McMaster warned. “South Carolina is in dire straits. Our precious coastline could be ruined for years.” He emphasized the importance of preserving the state’s natural resources, such as its beaches and wildlife, which are integral to South Carolina’s tourism industry.

Economic and Environmental Concerns

South Carolina’s coastline and waters support a thriving tourism industry, as well as vital fisheries and natural habitats. Lawmakers and environmental advocates argue that offshore drilling could have devastating consequences on these sectors.

Representative Spencer Wetmore, a Democrat from Charleston, raised concerns about the impact on the ocean’s biodiversity. “Doing anything to disturb the ocean floor, any of our waterways, has incredible impacts on the biodiversity of the habitats out there,” she said. “That trickles right up to impacting the human beings on the land.”

Environmental groups also warned that drilling could jeopardize the state’s over $10 billion tourism industry. “This is a critical economic issue for maintaining the industries that bring in billions of dollars to the U.S. economy every year,” said Grey Gowder from the Carolina Ocean Alliance.

Protecting Tourism and Wildlife

Governor McMaster echoed these concerns, highlighting the importance of preserving South Carolina’s natural beauty and economy. “We don’t want to change our part about greatness and our beauty, and it’s part of our economy,” he said. “A third of our economy is tourism, and we want to protect it.”

The state’s leadership, along with environmental advocates, continue to argue that the risks of offshore drilling outweigh the potential benefits. Drilling could threaten the state’s fisheries, its coastal wildlife, and, most importantly, the tourism industry, which drives a significant portion of South Carolina’s economy.

A Bipartisan Effort to Maintain the Moratorium

In response to the Trump administration’s push, McMaster and North Carolina Governor Josh Stein sent a joint letter urging the federal government to uphold the existing moratorium on offshore oil and gas exploration, development, and production along the East Coast. They are joined by a growing coalition of governors who have long expressed their opposition to offshore drilling.

During Trump’s first administration, McMaster worked with nine other East Coast governors, across party lines, to oppose offshore drilling. Grey Gowder, from the Carolina Ocean Alliance, expects this coalition to form again, standing united in defense of their states’ coasts.

Despite efforts from the Trump administration to push for offshore drilling, South Carolina remains unwavering in its opposition. Governor McMaster and a bipartisan group of state lawmakers continue to prioritize the protection of the state’s economy, environment, and natural resources. The state’s fight to maintain its ban on offshore drilling is a crucial issue for both its economic future and the preservation of its cherished coastlines.

