Hogan: “Southerness” is seen via exceptional painters in a City Gallery exhibition

The idea of being “Southern” is changing with time. It’s no longer just about sweet tea, seersucker suits, or traditional sayings like “Bless your heart.” Today, Southern culture is shaped not just by where you live, but by what you watch online, the music you stream, and the art you enjoy.

Still, South Arts, a nonprofit based in Atlanta, is working to keep the spirit of the South alive through powerful visual art. This summer, their annual art exhibition is coming back to Charleston, giving visitors a chance to see how Southern identity is evolving through the eyes of talented artists.

A Powerful Art Show Opens in Charleston

Starting June 27, Charleston’s City Gallery will host the 2024 Southern Prize and State Fellowships Exhibition, a touring show that features work by artists from nine Southeastern states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

The show runs until August 3, and it opens with a free reception on June 27 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Meet the Artists Behind the Work

The exhibition highlights the State Fellows—one top artist from each of the nine states—and awards the Southern Prize, a $25,000 award given to the artist whose work shows outstanding creativity and skill.

This year’s Southern Prize winner is Anthony (Tony) M. Bingham from Alabama. He creates powerful photo and light-based artwork that explores public spaces and historic locations linked to slavery, sparking important conversations.

South Carolina’s Charles Clary uses colorful, cut-paper art and old wallpaper to express deep, personal memories and childhood trauma.

From Louisiana, Macon Reed brings a playful but bold energy to the exhibit with bright, handmade 3D art inspired by queer, punk, and DIY culture. One piece includes a chandelier lying on the floor in bright blue.

Other featured artists include Zipporah Camille Thompson from Georgia, Robyn Moore from Kentucky, Isys Hennigar from North Carolina, Nelson Gutierrez from Tennessee, and Brooke P. Alexander from Mississippi. Each of them uses different materials and techniques to tell their stories and show their view of the modern South.

Art That Tells Southern Stories

As you walk through the City Gallery, the art tells many stories—of identity, struggle, tradition, and change. Curator Shannon Rae Lindsey says these artists, whether born in the South or moved here later, share their life experiences boldly and honestly through art.

Even as the South changes, there’s still a connection among the people who live here. From hand-cut paper to sculpted fabrics, from emotional photography to joyful colors, these works speak to a region that’s always shifting but still tied together by a shared history.

See It for Yourself

With views of Charleston Harbor and Fort Sumter just outside the gallery windows, the exhibit blends the past and the present. Whether you’re an art lover or just curious about Southern culture, this show offers a meaningful look into what it means to be Southern today.

Don’t miss this inspiring and thought-provoking exhibition.

