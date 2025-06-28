FIRST ALERT: Forecasters keep an eye on the storm area close to the Gulf for any potential developments

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The National Hurricane Center is closely monitoring a group of showers and thunderstorms in the Gulf of Mexico, which has a slight chance of developing into the season’s second named storm. As of 2 p.m. on Friday, forecasters indicated that the system, currently located over the Yucatan Peninsula, faces a narrow window of time for further development.

Low Chances of Storm Formation

Forecasters have estimated that the chances of the system developing into a tropical storm remain low. The formation chances sit at about 20% over the next 48 hours and increase to 30% over the next seven days. The system is expected to move into the Bay of Campeche this weekend, which could allow for some additional development before it reaches inland over Mexico by early next week, where it will likely dissipate.

Impact on Surrounding Regions

Regardless of whether the system strengthens, portions of Belize, Guatemala, and southeastern Mexico are expected to experience heavy rainfall in the coming days. These areas should prepare for potential flooding and other impacts from the rain.

Potential for Storm Barry

If the system does develop into a tropical storm, it would be named Barry. After Barry, the next storm names on the list for the season are Chantal, Dexter, and Erin. However, as of now, forecasters continue to monitor the system closely, and the chances of it intensifying into a storm remain low.

