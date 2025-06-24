During a field trip, a College of Charleston student finds a gigantic sea lizard fossil

A College of Charleston student has made an exciting discovery that could make a significant mark in the world of paleontology. During the college’s annual Dinosaur Expedition in the Badlands of Wyoming, Monika Angner, a rising senior majoring in geology, uncovered the nearly complete skeleton of a mosasaur—a giant marine lizard that once roamed the seas millions of years ago.

The Discovery

In May, while on the expedition led by Dr. Scott Persons, a paleobiology professor at the College of Charleston, Angner made her remarkable find. The moment was filled with excitement when Angner shouted, “Dr. Persons, I think I found something BIG!”

While mosasaur fossils are not uncommon at this particular field site, the condition of this discovery is considered extraordinary. Unlike the usual finds of broken vertebrae or isolated teeth, Angner uncovered a nearly complete skeleton. According to Dr. Persons, the skeleton included a skull, neck, back, limbs, and tail—all fully articulated, meaning the bones were still connected in their natural position. This is a rare and invaluable discovery for paleontologists.

Size and Significance

The mosasaur is estimated to have been over 25 feet in length, a massive creature that would have been a dominant predator in the ancient seas. The exact species of the mosasaur and its size remain unknown, as the team continues to clean, measure, and study the fossil at the Mace Brown Museum of Natural History in Charleston.

Dr. Persons expressed that this find could be one of the largest mosasaurs discovered at the site, and its condition is unparalleled compared to other fossils found in the region.

The Nickname: Jillian

In keeping with a long-standing paleontology tradition, the discoverer of a significant specimen is given the honor of naming it. Angner chose the name Jillian for the sea lizard in tribute to her sister. This personal touch adds a heartfelt connection to the remarkable fossil.

The Ongoing Work

After being carefully transported to Charleston, the skull of the mosasaur traveled in a protective plaster jacket to ensure its preservation. The team at the College of Charleston will continue the painstaking work of excavating, cleaning, and analyzing the specimen over the coming months and years.

While much is still to be learned about Jillian, including the exact species and the full extent of the fossil’s completeness, the discovery is already being hailed as an important find in the study of ancient marine reptiles.

Monika Angner’s discovery of the mosasaur skeleton in Wyoming has opened a new chapter in the study of prehistoric marine life. This extraordinary find will continue to be studied for years to come, and thanks to Angner’s dedication, a piece of the ancient world will be brought to light for future generations of scientists and students to explore.

