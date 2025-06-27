Deputies in Dorchester County locate a 10-year-old who has gone missing

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. – Deputies in Dorchester County are actively searching for a missing 10-year-old boy who was last seen in Ladson. Authorities were alerted shortly after 4 p.m. when the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a child missing from the 100 block of Coopers Ridge Boulevard in Ladson.

Ongoing Search Efforts

Deputies from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, along with nearby agencies, are conducting an active search to locate the child. They are urging the public to assist with any information that could help in finding him.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office emphasized the importance of community involvement, stating, “If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of the child, please contact our dispatch center immediately at 843-873-5111. Your assistance could be critical in bringing this child home safely.”

Community Support Needed

As search efforts continue, local law enforcement is asking for the public’s help to locate the missing child and ensure his safe return. Authorities are actively investigating all leads and are encouraging anyone with relevant information to come forward.

SOURCE