Charleston County’s defense contracting business is growing and adding employment

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. – Charleston County leaders announced on Thursday that Davis Defense Group (DDG) will be expanding its operations, creating 30 new jobs. The company, known for providing advanced mission solutions critical to national security, is growing its footprint in North Charleston to meet future demand.

Commitment to National Security and Local Workforce

Davis Defense Group, which supports programs for the Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic (NIWC-LANT) and the U.S. Marine Corps, is expanding into a larger office space located at 2456 Remount Road in North Charleston. The company’s growth reflects its increasing role in the defense sector, which is vital to both national security and the region’s economic development.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster expressed his confidence in the expansion, saying, “Today’s announcement by Davis Defense Group, Inc. strongly reflects the company’s confidence in South Carolina and our talented workforce.” The new facility is expected to support future contracts, further solidifying the state’s position as a hub for defense and technology industries.

A Strong Partnership with Charleston’s Defense Sector

Kristi Wilder, CEO of Davis Defense Group, emphasized the company’s ongoing commitment to Charleston, stating, “Our team has proudly supported NIWC-LANT and the Marine Corps in Charleston for over five years, and this new facility reflects our commitment to the region’s growing defense sector.” The company’s expansion is part of a broader effort to meet the needs of its growing customer base and to provide enhanced services in the defense industry.

The new office space is already operational, with county officials noting that DDG’s operations have begun at the new location. The move is expected to not only strengthen national security efforts but also contribute to the local economy by providing new job opportunities.

The expansion of Davis Defense Group in North Charleston is a positive development for both the defense sector and the local economy. With the creation of 30 new jobs and a commitment to supporting critical national security programs, the company’s growth further highlights Charleston’s importance as a key player in the defense industry.

