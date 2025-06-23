Berkeley County’s US-176 widening project includes new lane closures

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – Berkeley County officials have announced a series of overnight lane closures as construction on the US-176 Widening Project continues. The closures will affect sections of US-17A and US-176 starting this Sunday and will last through the week.

Lane Reductions on US-17A Starting Sunday

Beginning Sunday, two lanes of US-17A, just north of the US-176 intersection, will be temporarily reduced to one lane for storm drainage work. These closures will occur overnight, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., and officials have assured that one lane of traffic in each direction will remain open around the work zone.

Overnight Paving Work on US-176

Also starting Sunday, crews will begin overnight paving work on US-176 between Cane Bay Boulevard and Sheep Island. As a result, US-176 will be temporarily shifted to ensure one lane remains open in each direction from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. The paving work is expected to be completed by Thursday.

Storm Drainage Installation on US-17A Starting Monday

Starting Monday, crews will work to install storm drainage crossings on US-17A between US-176 and Third Avenue. These closures will also be overnight, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., continuing until Thursday. During this period, two lanes on US-17A will be temporarily reduced to one lane in each direction.

Traffic Advisory and Construction Details

Drivers traveling in these areas are urged to follow all construction signs and message boards for updates on traffic patterns and lane changes. This work is part of the ongoing US-176 Widening Phase One project, which aims to widen the road between Sheep Island Road and US-17A from two lanes to four lanes.

