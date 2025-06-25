Another coastal county in South Carolina is against offshore drilling

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. — In a move to protect both the environment and the local economy, Charleston County is poised to become the latest coastal government to oppose offshore drilling off the South Carolina coast. The county is expected to pass a resolution opposing drilling during its county council meeting on Tuesday night.

This decision comes as the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) updates its five-year plan, which includes the possibility of offshore drilling in parts of the U.S. coastline, including Georgia and South Carolina.

Environmental Concerns and Economic Impact

Environmental leaders and lawmakers have raised serious concerns about the potential risks associated with offshore drilling. They argue that drilling could significantly harm marine ecosystems and lead to pollution in the region. The issue is particularly pressing for communities along the coast, where the environment is not only an ecological asset but a critical component of the $20 billion tourism industry.

Opponents of drilling fear that the impact on marine life and the environment could damage the region’s appeal as a tourism destination, with activities like fishing, boating, and beach tourism being key economic drivers in South Carolina.

Charleston County’s Resolution

At the upcoming county council meeting, Charleston County is expected to formally pass a resolution opposing offshore drilling, joining other coastal governments in expressing their concerns. The resolution will likely be a step toward protecting the region’s natural resources, including coastal waters and marine wildlife, which are essential to both the local ecosystem and economy.

SOURCE