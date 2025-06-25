After 32 years of serving the community, the Charleston Taproom is about to close

CHARLESTON, S.C. — After more than 32 years of serving the Charleston community, Palmetto Brewing Company will be closing its taproom at 289 Huger Street for the final time on Thursday, June 26. The brewery, which has been a beloved gathering spot for locals and visitors alike, made the announcement via social media this week.

A Rich History of Community and Craft Beer

First opened in 1993 by Ed Falkenstein and Louis Bruce, Palmetto Brewing Company quickly became a staple in the Charleston area. Over the years, the taproom has hosted countless patrons who created cherished memories, celebrating milestones and unwinding after a long day.

In 2016, the reins of the brewery were passed to Larry Lipov, who had been a long-time employee and distributor in the Charleston area. Under his leadership, the brewery continued to serve as a popular local spot.

A Message from the Owners

In a heartfelt message shared on Facebook, the owners expressed their gratitude to the community and the people who have supported the brewery over the years. They wrote, “We’ve been a gathering spot with countless memories made between friends, families, and neighbors. To all who raised a glass with us, brought their out-of-town guests, celebrated milestones, or simply sat at the bar to unwind after a long day, we thank you.”

The post also expressed appreciation for the brewery’s hard-working employees, past and present, who helped keep the taproom running through the ups and downs of the years. “You are the soul of this place, and we thank you,” they added. “Your belief in us, year after year, is what kept us going. We will never take that for granted.”

A Last Hoorah

To mark the end of an era, Palmetto Brewing Company will host a final event starting at 4 p.m. on their last day of operation, Thursday, June 26. This farewell celebration will offer one last opportunity for customers to raise a glass in honor of the cherished local establishment.

The closing of Palmetto Brewing Company marks the end of a long-running chapter in Charleston’s craft beer scene, leaving behind fond memories for those who have enjoyed the brewery’s offerings over the years.

