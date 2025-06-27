Kiawah Island

A man was killed in an Awendaw collision on Saturday night

by John
Published On:
A man was killed in an Awendaw collision on Saturday night

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. – A 53-year-old man, David Cox of Ladson, was killed Saturday night following a crash in Awendaw. The fatal collision occurred at the intersection of North Highway 17 and Steed Creek Road around 10:30 p.m., according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.

Investigation Underway

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the cause of the crash. Details surrounding the circumstances of the collision have not yet been released.

The tragic incident has left the community in mourning, and officials continue to gather information to determine the cause of the crash.

SOURCE

John

Related Articles

Social media videos by "aspiring" influencers result in arrests for dangerous driving

Social media videos by “aspiring” influencers result in arrests for dangerous driving

Deputies in Dorchester County locate a 10-year-old who has gone missing

Deputies in Dorchester County locate a 10-year-old who has gone missing

Charleston County's defense contracting business is growing and adding employment

Charleston County’s defense contracting business is growing and adding employment

In South Carolina, McMaster opposes offshore drilling

In South Carolina, McMaster opposes offshore drilling

There is a severe thunderstorm watch for lowcountry counties

There is a severe thunderstorm watch for lowcountry counties

Owners of the Belk and Theater spaces at Mt. P. Towne Center are worried about their future

Owners of the Belk and Theater spaces at Mt. P. Towne Center are worried about their future

Leave a Comment

© 2025 MyLoLowCountry • All rights reserved
About UsContact UsPrivacy PolicyTerms and ConditionsDMCADisclaimer

Home
All Updates
Join
Follow