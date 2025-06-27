A man was killed in an Awendaw collision on Saturday night

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. – A 53-year-old man, David Cox of Ladson, was killed Saturday night following a crash in Awendaw. The fatal collision occurred at the intersection of North Highway 17 and Steed Creek Road around 10:30 p.m., according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.

Investigation Underway

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the cause of the crash. Details surrounding the circumstances of the collision have not yet been released.

The tragic incident has left the community in mourning, and officials continue to gather information to determine the cause of the crash.

