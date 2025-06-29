12 Cities Where You Can Currently Become Rich

If you’re looking to build your wealth and move up in life, these 12 cities might be the place to do it. According to a new report from GOBankingRates, each of these cities has seen an 80% or more increase in upper-middle-class households between 2018 and 2023. That means more families earning between $100,000 and $149,000 are choosing to live and grow in these areas.

Let’s take a look at where the upper-middle class is growing the fastest in America right now.

1. North Charleston, South Carolina

North Charleston leads the list with a 125.1% rise in upper-middle-class households. Now, 16% of the city’s population falls into this income group. Charleston was also ranked No. 1 in South Carolina for richest counties by SmartAsset. The median household income is $62,789, and investment income averages $146,964.

2. Port St. Lucie, Florida

With over 16,000 upper-middle-class households, Port St. Lucie saw a 122.2% growth. The city’s booming economy and expected job growth of more than 10% over the next three years make it an attractive place to live.

3. Hialeah, Florida

This city experienced a 114.3% increase in upper-middle-class households. Now, 14% of the people in Hialeah are in this income range.

4. Spring Hill, Florida

In Spring Hill, the number of upper-middle-class families has doubled. With an increase of 100.7%, 18% of the area’s population now falls into this group.

5. Palm Bay, Florida

Palm Bay has had a 98.9% growth in upper-middle-class families. It’s also been named one of the top cities for high-income growth in 2025 by SmartAsset.

6. Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville’s upper-middle-class population grew by 95.2%. The city’s strong and steady economy is a big factor, and job growth is expected to rise 4.4% in the next few years.

7. Meridian, Idaho

Meridian is home to over 45,000 upper-middle-class households. That’s a 93.5% increase, making up 23% of the city’s population.

8. Providence, Rhode Island

Providence saw a 92.6% rise in this group. With more people choosing to live in richer parts of the state, Providence is becoming a place for families to grow financially.

9. Pompano Beach, Florida

The city grew its upper-middle class by 91.6%. With new luxury housing and a downtown makeover in the works, it’s attracting wealthier residents.

10. Miami, Florida

Miami remains a magnet for the wealthy. The upper-middle class has increased by 86.5%, and the city now has about 39,000 millionaires.

11. Orlando, Florida

Orlando’s upper-middle class grew by 85.5%, reaching over 126,000 households. It’s one of Florida’s major growth hubs for families earning higher incomes.

12. West Palm Beach, Florida

With a growth rate of 80.7%, West Palm Beach has become a “wealth hub.” The area is home to millionaires and even billionaires, with 68 billionaires reported living there in 2025.

These cities are quickly becoming the go-to places for people looking to grow their income and financial future. Whether it’s because of strong job markets, booming economies, or better living conditions, families earning between $100,000 and $149,000 are finding new homes in these fast-growing cities. If you’re aiming to join the upper-middle class or stay in it, these places are worth watching—or even moving to.

SOURCE