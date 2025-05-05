Woman Killed in Early Morning Crash on I-526 in North Charleston

A tragic crash early Sunday morning claimed the life of a woman on Interstate 526 in North Charleston, South Carolina. According to the North Charleston Police Department, the accident happened around 1:30 a.m. on the westbound side of the highway.

Crash Involved Vehicle and Tow Truck

Police say the crash involved a car and a tow truck. It took place between Leeds Avenue and the Westmoreland Bridge — a busy stretch of I-526 that connects various parts of the city. Emergency responders arrived quickly, but the female driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigation Underway

As of now, the identity of the woman has not been released, and details about what caused the crash are still under investigation. Authorities have not said whether the tow truck driver was injured or if anyone else was involved.

Traffic was likely delayed in the area early Sunday as investigators worked the scene.

This incident marks another heartbreaking reminder of the dangers on local highways during late-night hours. Police are continuing to look into the cause of the crash, and more information is expected to be released as the investigation continues. Drivers are urged to stay cautious and alert, especially during overnight travel.

