Wendell Gilliard, a state representative, has been released from the hospital following a multi-car incident on Interstate 26

South Carolina State Representative Wendell Gilliard is recovering at home following a multi-car accident on Interstate 26 near Exit 177. His office confirmed that while the crash was serious, Rep. Gilliard is in stable condition.

Details of the Accident

Gilliard was driving home from Columbia on I-26 when another vehicle swerved to avoid an obstacle on the road, striking his car. This caused his vehicle to be pushed onto the median strip but stopped by a safety barrier before entering oncoming traffic.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Rep. Gilliard’s Message and Appreciation

A senior advisor shared that Gilliard is deeply concerned for everyone involved in the crash and asked the public to keep all affected in their prayers. The representative and his family also expressed gratitude for the many messages of support and well wishes they received.

Ongoing Investigation and Legislative Context

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash. Meanwhile, lawmakers recently gathered in Columbia to approve South Carolina’s $14.7 billion budget.

Rep. Gilliard serves District 111, which includes parts of downtown Charleston, North Charleston, and West Ashley.

