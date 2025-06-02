Isle of Palms

Two people were injured in the West Ashley house fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A house fire on Saturday morning left two people injured, fire officials confirmed.

Quick Response and Rescue

Fire crews from St. Andrews and the City of Charleston responded to reports of a structure fire at around 10:45 a.m. on the 3200 block of Bonanza Road. Upon arrival, firefighters found a man inside the burning home.

The man was quickly brought to the front of the house, where he received treatment before emergency medical services transported him to a local hospital. Additionally, a firefighter was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Fire Contained Quickly

St. Andrews Chief Fire Marshal Kevin Berkel reported that firefighters controlled the flames within about 20 minutes. The man’s condition has not been updated by officials.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

What Happens Next

Authorities are continuing to investigate the fire to determine its cause. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

