They were killed during a Bible study. Almost ten years later, something significant now stands in their memory

Nearly ten years after the tragic shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, the memories of the nine worshippers killed continue to inspire prayers and purpose. On Saturday, their legacy was honored in a permanent way.

Memorial Unveiling at Allen University

Family, friends, and community members gathered at Allen University in Columbia, South Carolina, to unveil nine bronze busts commemorating the victims of the June 17, 2015, massacre. The victims are:

Rev. Clementa Pinckney

Cynthia Graham Hurd

Susie Jackson

Rev. DePayne Middleton-Doctor

Rev. Daniel Simmons

Rev. Sharonda Coleman-Singleton

Ethel Lance

Tywanza Sanders

Myra Thompson

Rev. Dr. Norvel Goff Sr., retired presiding elder of the Edisto District AME Church and Allen University trustee, gave the keynote speech. He said,

“As long as we can call the names of the Emanuel Nine and stand together with their families, they will never be forgotten.”

He emphasized that the memorial’s significance extends beyond Allen University to the whole state and the world, symbolizing unity against racism, bigotry, and hate.

Strong Connection to Allen University

Several victims had ties to Allen University, including Rev. Clementa Pinckney, who was a pastor, state senator, and alumnus of the historically Black university.

Allen University President Dr. Ernest McNealey shared that the project took over a year to complete and each bust was carefully sculpted to honour the victims.

Family Reflections

Jennifer and Malana Pinckney, wife and daughter of Rev. Pinckney, expressed their appreciation:

“It’s a great honor to see the legacy of my father and the other Emanuel Nine continuing.”

Brandon Risher, grandson of Ethel Lance, fondly remembered her generosity and kindness, saying she always found ways to give gifts to loved ones.

Ethel Lance’s daughter, Sharon Risher, recalled growing up surrounded by gospel music and family traditions filled with love.

Denise Quarles, daughter of Myra Thompson, described the unveiling as both a painful and proud moment. Thompson was an educator whose dedication to learning continues through her family. Quarles said,

“My mother instilled the value of education in all of us. Her lessons still guide me as I teach young children.”

A Lasting Tribute to Lives of Purpose

The bronze busts now stand as powerful symbols of remembrance and resilience. They celebrate lives filled with purpose and ensure that the Emanuel Nine will be forever remembered.

Nine lives. Forever honored. Now, forever standing.

