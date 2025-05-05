South Carolina Braces for Chaos! Severe Thunderstorms Threaten Sunday Night

Residents in Charleston and surrounding Lowcountry areas should be prepared for scattered thunderstorms on Sunday, as a slow-moving weather front moves through the region. While the overall impact is expected to be low, the National Weather Service (NWS) says there is still a slight chance of severe weather, especially later in the day.

Thunderstorms Expected Throughout Sunday

According to NWS Charleston, scattered showers and thunderstorms will begin during the day on Sunday and could continue into the night. While rain totals are expected to be light — generally between 0.1 to 0.25 inches — some places may see brief heavy downpours.

Slight Risk for Stronger Storms

Although widespread severe weather is not expected, the NWS has placed the area under a marginal risk for stronger storms. This means there is a low, but not zero, chance of isolated severe thunderstorms. These could include strong winds or intense rain in short bursts.

Coastal regions, in particular, should stay alert as conditions could change quickly. Travelers and weekend beachgoers are advised to check weather updates regularly and remain cautious if storms develop.

Weather to Improve by Monday

The stormy conditions will start clearing up by Monday. After the front passes through, the weather is expected to turn sunny and calm. Daytime temperatures will rise into the 80s, making for a warm start to the week. Overnight lows will drop into the 50s and 60s, bringing cooler evenings across the region.

While the thunderstorms moving through the Lowcountry on Sunday are not expected to cause major problems, there’s still a chance for some strong storms late in the day. It’s a good idea to keep an umbrella handy and stay updated with local forecasts if you’re out and about. By Monday, much nicer weather is expected, offering a bright and pleasant start to the new week.

