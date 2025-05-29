Representative Wendell Gilliard was engaged in a major vehicle accident on Interstate 26.

Isle of Palms

CHARLESTON, S.C. — State Representative Wendell Gilliard was involved in a serious car accident on Interstate 26 near Exit 77 on Wednesday.

Emergency responders arrived quickly at the scene and took Rep. Gilliard to a nearby hospital for evaluation, according to a statement from his office.

A spokesperson said, “We are thankful for the quick response from first responders and medical staff. At this time, we ask for privacy while we gather more details. We will share updates as soon as we have them.”

Initial reports confirm that Rep. Gilliard is in stable condition. The cause of the accident is still being investigated.

