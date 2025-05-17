Representative Nancy Maces presents the Patriot Award to a 10-year-old Sullivan’s Island hit-and-run survivor

A young boy from South Carolina is being recognised for his bravery after surviving a shocking hit-and-run accident. On May 1, 10-year-old Tanner Czuar was one of three people struck by a car outside Sunrise Presbyterian Church on Sullivan’s Island. For his courage during the terrifying event, U.S. Representative Nancy Mace presented him with the Congressional Patriot Award on Friday.

Tanner’s Bravery Praised by Community and Lawmakers

According to his mother, Kaitlyn Czuar, Tanner remained strong and never cried during the incident. “The sheriff told me they’ve never seen such a brave 10-year-old boy,” she said.

Rep. Nancy Mace described the Patriot Award as an expression of deep appreciation for outstanding service and courage shown toward the community and country. She praised Tanner for his composure and bravery during the frightening situation.

The Incident That Shocked Sullivan’s Island

The hit-and-run incident took place outside the church while Tanner and others were playing. It triggered a shelter-in-place warning and an hours-long manhunt. The suspect, Justin Collin Adams, was later arrested and has been denied bond. He currently faces three counts of attempted murder and remains in custody.

Family Calls for Action and Change

Tanner’s parents, Kaitlyn and Jason Czuar, met privately with Rep. Mace to discuss what actions can be taken to prevent such tragedies in the future. Jason said, “No one would think something like this could happen on Sullivan’s Island. But here we are.”

Kaitlyn added, “In just 25 seconds, all of our lives could have changed forever. We must at least try to prevent this from happening again.”

Concerns Over Delays in Justice

Rep. Mace also spoke about delays in the local justice system. She said she is concerned about how long cases are taking in Charleston County. “I have grave concerns about this being prosecuted swiftly so these families can get justice,” she stated.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office confirmed that Attorney General Alan Wilson is actively working on judicial reform, including reducing the case backlog through the Violent Crimes Case Reduction Unit.

Future Safety Measures and Community Support

Rep. Mace shared that her office has found potential grant funding for safety barricades. These could be installed in schools or public areas to help prevent similar incidents. She added, “If anyone in Charleston County or South Carolina needs help applying for those grants, we will support them.”

The teacher who was also seriously injured in the accident was released from the hospital on Friday morning. The community has started a GoFundMe campaign to help her and her family as she recovers.

SOURCE