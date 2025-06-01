Protesters assemble downtown to demonstrate against ‘government overreach and billionaire control’

A group of local progressive activists gathered in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, on Saturday to protest against fascism and the growing influence of billionaires in politics.

Organized by Lowcountry Solidarity Network

The event, called the People’s Rally Against Fascism, was organised by the Lowcountry Solidarity Network, a coalition of left-leaning groups in the area. Hundreds attended the rally at Brittlebank Park to listen to speakers and learn about ongoing local efforts linked to what they see as a nationwide rise in government overreach and authoritarianism.

Groups Involved in the Coalition

The Lowcountry Solidarity Network includes various local organisations such as:

Charleston Alliance For Fair Employment (CAFE)

Charleston Climate Coalition (CCL)

Charleston Democratic Socialists of America (DSA)

Free Palestine Charleston

South Carolina Industrial Workers of the World (IWW)

Lowcountry Action Committee

Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL)

South Carolina Green Party

Tri-County Tenant Union

Rally Highlights and Messages

Max Sorgenfrey, a member of Charleston DSA, spoke about the challenges facing the community:

“Both our federal and local governments are increasing attacks on immigrants, limiting freedom of speech, allowing landlords to illegally raise rents and suppress wages, funding wars abroad while cutting funds for public schools, and pushing harmful development that threatens our environment.”

He added:

“This is the result of billionaires controlling the economy and government. Our community has had enough and we are standing together to fight back.”

Chants, Flags, and Causes

Despite a heavy police presence, the rally was peaceful and smaller than previous ones with similar themes. Participants waved flags, carried signs, sang, and chanted slogans like “the rent is too damn high.”

A member of Free Palestine Charleston encouraged support for the Elbit Out of South Carolina campaign.

Sorgenfrey explained the connections between various struggles:

“The fight for immigrant rights, Palestinian liberation, queer liberation, and tenant rights all happen because billionaires want to become trillionaires.”

SOURCE