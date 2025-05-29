Police retrieve stolen weapons and cocaine outside the North Charleston motel.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Police seized a firearm capable of being modified into a fully automatic weapon during a routine patrol outside a hotel on Tuesday.

Officers from the North Charleston Police Department were patrolling the parking lot of the Aloft Hotel on Tanger Outlets Boulevard when they spotted a suspicious vehicle parked behind the building.

As officers approached the vehicle, they detected the smell of marijuana. After speaking with the person inside, the officers conducted a search based on probable cause.

Inside the vehicle, officers found marijuana and a firearm.

Upon closer inspection, the police discovered that the gun had two different serial numbers. One serial number matched a report of a stolen firearm from Atlanta, Georgia.

The officers also identified a switching mechanism on the gun, which allows it to be converted into a fully automatic weapon.

The firearm was confiscated for further examination, according to the North Charleston Police Department.

SOURCE