Mount Pleasant Goes Wild Over The Fresh Market’s Grand Opening

The Fresh Market has officially opened its doors in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, bringing excitement to local shoppers and continuing the company’s strong growth. The new store, which opened on May 3, 2025, is now the company’s 172nd location in the U.S.

Big Crowds Celebrate the Grand Opening

The grand opening drew large crowds as eager shoppers gathered early to experience what the popular grocer had to offer. With its first-ever store in the Greater Charleston area, The Fresh Market received a warm welcome from the community.

Brian Johnson, CEO of The Fresh Market, shared his excitement: “We are extremely pleased with the response to our new store. Our team is proud to bring our unique shopping experience and excellent hospitality to Mount Pleasant.”

Opening Day Highlights and Free Gifts

The celebration included some of The Fresh Market’s favorite traditions, such as a bread-breaking ceremony and the cracking of a giant 80-pound wheel of parmesan cheese. Early guests were treated with special giveaways. The first 120 people received a 4-inch potted orchid, while the first 500 were gifted a branded reusable grocery bag.

As part of its commitment to supporting local communities, The Fresh Market also partnered with the Lowcountry Food Bank. During the grand opening event, the company donated $2,000 to help fight hunger in the area.

A Growing Brand with a Focus on Quality

The Mount Pleasant store follows recent openings in Wethersfield, Connecticut, and Jensen Beach, Florida, which launched just a week earlier. In the past six months, The Fresh Market has opened 11 new grocery stores and one unique Spirits & Wine concept store — showing that the brand is rapidly expanding nationwide.

This new 25,000-square-foot store features a hand-picked selection of top-quality meats, fresh seafood, seasonal produce, and a wide variety of international and local items. Shoppers can also enjoy freshly prepared meals, ready-to-cook options, and restaurant-quality sides designed for busy lifestyles.

National Recognition for Excellence

The Fresh Market has earned several national awards for its outstanding service and food. In 2025, it was named one of America’s Best Customer Service Companies by USA Today. In 2024, it was ranked #1 in three major categories by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards: Best Grocery Store Bakery, Best Grocery Store Deli, and Best Grocery Store Prepared Foods.

The brand has also been honored as the “Best Grocery Store in America” for three years in a row and is among the top five most trusted names in specialty and organic foods, according to the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards.

The Fresh Market’s newest store in Mount Pleasant is more than just a place to shop — it’s a welcome addition to the community. With its focus on fresh, high-quality food and customer-friendly service, the grocer continues to grow while staying true to its values. Whether you’re looking for everyday groceries, gourmet meals, or local favorites, The Fresh Market promises a shopping experience that’s both enjoyable and dependable.

