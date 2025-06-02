Local law enforcement and ICE execute targeted enforcement operations in the Charleston region

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Several law enforcement agencies are working together on a focused enforcement operation across the Lowcountry, officials confirmed.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office announced that the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and other local agencies have joined forces for the operation taking place throughout the Charleston area.

What We Know So Far

At this time, details are limited. The sheriff’s office said they will share more information as investigations continue.

News 2 has reached out to ICE, SLED, and local agencies involved to learn more about the ongoing operation.

Upcoming News Conference

A news conference is scheduled for Monday at 10 a.m. at the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The agencies will discuss the results of a successful sting operation that occurred overnight from Saturday to Sunday in Ladson.

Arrests Reported but Connection Unconfirmed

Charleston County jail records show at least four individuals were arrested between May 31 and June 1 on ICE holds. However, officials have not yet confirmed whether these arrests are directly related to the multi-agency operation.

SOURCE