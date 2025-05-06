Former Citadel Cadet Pleads Guilty in DUI Crash That Killed 23-Year-Old Woman

A heartbreaking accident that happened on Valentine’s Day in 2021 has finally come to a close in court. A former cadet from The Citadel, a military college in South Carolina, has admitted to causing a deadly crash while driving under the influence of alcohol. The crash led to the tragic death of a young woman and deeply affected both families involved.

What Happened on That Night?

On February 14, 2021, 22-year-old Anthony Troiani was driving along King Street in Charleston, South Carolina. It was late in the evening when he hit 23-year-old Hannah Carpenter, who was crossing the road in front of a popular bar called The Recovery Room. Sadly, she died from her injuries.

Troiani Was Driving Drunk

According to the police documents, Troiani’s blood alcohol level was 0.14, which is nearly double the legal limit of 0.08% in South Carolina. Driving under the influence is a serious offence, and in this case, it had deadly results.

The Family Chose Peace Over Trial

Hannah Carpenter’s family chose not to go through a long and painful trial. They helped create a deal that would bring some justice while also giving Troiani a chance to give back to the community. Their main aim was to avoid reliving the terrible memories in court.

The Sentence and Punishment

Troiani pleaded guilty to reckless homicide, which means causing someone’s death by driving carelessly. As part of his sentence, he will spend 90 days in jail at the Al Cannon Detention Center. After his jail time, he will be on probation for five years. This means he will have to follow strict rules during that time.

In addition, he must do 500 hours of community service, spread over five years, by working with the Lowcountry Food Bank. His driver’s license has also been taken away for five years.

A Community-Focused Outcome

This case shows that even in tragic times, families can choose a path that focuses on healing and helping others. Instead of just punishment, this sentence also includes a chance for Troiani to serve the community and reflect on his actions.

This accident is a sad reminder of the dangers of drunk driving. One mistake took a young life and changed many others forever. While nothing can bring back Hannah Carpenter, her family’s decision to focus on community service and healing sends a powerful message. It reminds us that we must always be careful and responsible when driving, especially after drinking.

SOURCE