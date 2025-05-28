For triple murder, a Berkeley County man receives a life sentence

A man from Berkeley County, South Carolina, will now spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of the cold-blooded murder of three men. The crime, described by prosecutors as a calculated execution, shocked the Pineville community and left three families grieving.

Life Sentence After Brutal Killings

On Friday, a jury found Jay Quan Tyheim Washington guilty of murdering Malik Gibbs, Desmond Williams, and Martice Green. The jury also convicted Washington on several weapons charges tied to the killings. Circuit Court Judge Dale Van Slambrook handed Washington a life sentence with no possibility of parole.

What Happened on January 20, 2020?

According to prosecutors, the murders took place in the Pineville area of Berkeley County. Washington, who was reportedly friends with the three victims, spent hours with them before carrying out the violent act.

All four men were riding together in a vehicle when Washington waited for the right moment. Once they reached a secluded gravel road, Washington pulled out a gun. He shot Martice Green and Desmond Williams once each while they were still inside the moving car. The gunfire caused the driver, Malik Gibbs, to lose control and crash into a field.

Gibbs tried to run for his life, but Washington chased him down and shot him three times. He then returned Gibbs’ body to the vehicle alongside the others and fled the scene on foot.

Gang Ties Revealed

Investigators believe the killings were gang-related. Evidence presented during the trial included a chilling message Washington sent to another gang member after the murders: “Doa” — believed to mean “dead on arrival.”

Deputy Chris Gilbreath from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office played a key role in connecting the dots, tracking Washington’s movements and communications on the day of the killings.

Justice for the Families

The case was prosecuted by Special Counsel Stephanie Linder, along with Assistant Solicitors Ashleigh Brown and Michael Secrist. They were supported by Solicitor’s Investigators Dustin Morris and Tom Rostin.

Linder praised the jury’s decision, stating that it brings some measure of closure to the families of the victims and helps the community begin healing from the traumatic event.

A Tragic Reminder

This tragic case serves as a grim reminder of the dangers of gang violence and how it can shatter lives and communities. Washington’s life sentence closes a painful chapter for Berkeley County, but for the victims’ families, the grief will likely remain for years to come.

