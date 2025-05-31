Charleston County deputies responded to a gunshot in Ladson

Charleston County deputies are actively investigating a shooting that took place Friday afternoon in Ladson.

Officials responded to the 3300 block of Evergreen Oak Road, where the incident occurred, according to Alexis Douglas, spokesperson for the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

One person suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a nearby hospital by first responders.

The investigation is ongoing, and no suspects have been arrested at this time.

Authorities urge anyone with information to come forward and assist with the case.

