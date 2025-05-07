Beachfront Owner Rom Reddy Fights South Carolina Over Seawall Fine

A well-known businessman and beachfront property owner, Rom Reddy, appeared in a South Carolina court this week to fight a ₹2.4 crore ($289,000) fine. The state’s environmental department says he built an illegal seawall on the beach, but Reddy strongly disagrees.

Reddy Stands Alone in Court

Reddy, who owns a home on Isle of Palms beach, came to court without his legal team, whom he had fired just days earlier over fee issues. He chose to represent himself, which is very rare in such complex legal cases. He was joined only by his wife and a separate lawyer not directly involved in the matter.

Reddy told the judge he is a law-abiding citizen being unfairly targeted by the South Carolina Department of Environmental Services (DES). He claimed that the state, influenced by an environmental group, is trying to take his land through strict rules and actions.

What the Case is About

In simple terms, Reddy built a second seawall behind an old one on his property to protect it from rising sea levels. But state officials say this is against South Carolina’s beach protection laws. These laws were made 36 years ago to stop beach erosion and to keep beaches open to the public. Seawalls, they say, make erosion worse and limit beach access.

Officials also claim Reddy was warned many times not to go ahead with the construction but chose to ignore those warnings. According to the state, he used concrete, rocks, and clay to build the seawall, which damaged the beach.

Reddy Fights Back

Reddy argued that the law does not apply to the part of the beach where he built the wall. He said the beach area had eroded so much that it’s now outside the state’s building restriction line. He believes he followed the law and deserves compensation if the government wants to limit what he can do with his land.

He also said other beach owners, like those in Hilton Head, have built similar seawalls but were treated more kindly. A state official denied this and said the law was enforced equally.

A Heated Courtroom Battle

The courtroom saw some fiery exchanges. Reddy often raised his voice, pointed fingers, and even called state officials “liars,” for which the judge scolded him. He said media outlets are spreading “fake news” about him and that people are even threatening to burn down his seawall. Police have been informed of the threats.

He also questioned why the state hasn’t put more sand on the beaches to protect properties like his. He believes that could have prevented the current dispute.

Political Angle and Public Attention

Reddy is known for his strong political views and support for former US President Donald Trump. He runs a political group and has spent a large amount of money backing conservative causes. He also made social media posts calling the government a “tyranny” and said he fights for the rights of property owners.

This case is being closely watched in South Carolina. It could change how the state enforces its beach protection laws. On one side is a property owner claiming unfair treatment and loss of rights. On the other, a state agency working to protect the coast from long-term damage. As the trial continues, all eyes are on what the judge will decide—will the wall stay, or will it have to go?

