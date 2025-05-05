America’s New Steel Boom: J.D. Vance Talks Manufacturing Revival at South Carolina Mill

The U.S. is seeing a shift in its manufacturing sector, with big promises from the Trump administration. Vice President J.D. Vance recently visited a major steel plant in South Carolina to mark the first 100 days of President Donald Trump’s second term — and he’s calling it the beginning of a new golden age for American industry.

Vance Celebrates Manufacturing at Nucor Steel Mill

On May 1, 2025, Vice President Vance gave a speech at the Nucor Steel Berkeley plant in Huger, South Carolina. In front of about 500 people — mostly steelworkers and invited guests — he praised the Trump administration’s economic policies, especially the controversial steel tariffs that started in March.

Vance said these tariffs are the reason for the revival of American manufacturing, calling this moment the start of an “industrial renaissance.” He spoke proudly about his roots, sharing that his grandfather was a steelworker in Ohio and saying he hopes today’s workers feel just as proud of what they build.

“When you see everyday items like a lawn mower or a water heater, I hope you feel proud knowing you helped make it,” Vance told the workers.

Promises to Bring Back Good Jobs

Vance said good jobs with strong pensions, once common in steel mills, have mostly vanished over the years. The Trump administration, he said, wants to bring those jobs back — jobs that are stable, well-paying, and meaningful.

He encouraged young people to see manufacturing as a smart and honorable career path. “The work that challenges your mind and lets you work with your hands is found right here,” he said, pointing to Nucor as a strong example.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin also spoke, saying that supporting manufacturing and protecting the environment can go hand in hand. “We choose both,” Zeldin said, praising Nucor and South Carolina.

Nucor’s Role in the U.S. Economy

Nucor is a major player in the American steel industry. The Berkeley plant alone produces over 3.6 million tons of steel every year and employs about 1,000 workers. Company-wide, Nucor supports more than 2,500 jobs across South Carolina.

Recently, Nucor’s CEO said the company is seeing its biggest backlog of orders ever, and thanked the Trump administration for “leveling the playing field” through the tariffs.

Opposition from Critics Like Jim Clyburn

Not everyone agrees with the administration’s strategy. U.S. Representative Jim Clyburn criticized the tariffs, saying they hurt more than they help. He said the extra costs caused by the tariffs are putting small businesses, retirement savings, and jobs at risk.

He also argued that Vance should meet with a broader group of South Carolinians, not just steelworkers.

The auto industry in the state is also watching the tariffs closely, since many car parts are made overseas. Higher costs could lead to fewer jobs if manufacturers cut back.

May Day Protests Across South Carolina

While Vance spoke in Huger, protests took place in Columbia, the state capital. About 120 people gathered as part of a national May Day movement focused on workers’ rights. The protestors, organized under the “50501 campaign,” shared concerns about labor, disability rights, immigration, and justice in the legal system.

Educator and protest organizer Sam Gibbons warned that tariffs could hurt workers like longshoremen and retail staff. Angel Lee, a disabled worker and activist, spoke about fears surrounding changes in disability rights protections under the new administration.

Another protestor, Margot Robinette, said her biggest worry is immigration. She shared how immigration crackdowns are making her family feel unsafe, even though her husband is a U.S. citizen.

A Legal Reminder on Law Day

On the same day, legal professionals in Columbia observed National Law Day. They spoke about protecting the independence of the legal system. A recent incident involving the arrest of a Wisconsin judge worried many, with protestor Miguel Torres saying he fears the rule of law is under threat.

The Trump administration’s push for a manufacturing comeback has brought hope to some, especially in the steel industry. But it has also raised serious concerns from others across South Carolina and the country. As Vice President Vance promotes the benefits of tariffs and job growth, critics say the broader impact on workers, families, and the legal system needs more attention. Whether this will truly lead to a manufacturing “golden age” or create new challenges is something the nation will continue watching closely.

