A woman was attacked while jogging on Ingleside Boulevard, according to reports

A woman in North Charleston was attacked late Wednesday night while jogging near a construction site on Ingleside Boulevard. Police are investigating the incident, which was reported as an attempted abduction.

What Happened During the Attack?

Around 9:49 p.m., North Charleston Police received a call about the attack. The victim said an unknown person approached her from behind, covered her mouth, and pushed her into the grass. She screamed loudly throughout the struggle, causing the attacker to flee toward Weber Boulevard.

Victim’s Roommates Raise Alarm

The victim was jogging later than usual, which worried her two roommates. They found her running away from the construction site and helped her return home safely.

Investigation Underway

No arrests have been made so far. Police continue to search for the suspect and urge anyone with information to come forward.

