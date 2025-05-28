A 21-year-old is stabbed in Goose Creek and dies

Goose Creek, South Carolina – A tragic incident unfolded early Sunday morning when 21-year-old Lucas Mortins from Summerville was fatally stabbed on Harbour Lake Drive in Goose Creek. Authorities have launched a homicide investigation and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

What Happened?

Around 6:15 a.m. on Sunday, emergency responders rushed to the scene after receiving a report of a stabbing. Lucas Mortins was found with serious stab wounds and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Sadly, despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead at 8:05 a.m., according to the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office.

Official Response and Ongoing Investigation

Officials have confirmed that Mortins’ death is being investigated as a homicide. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office are both actively working the case. As of now, no suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made.

Authorities have not released further details about what may have led to the stabbing, whether Mortins knew his attacker, or if the incident occurred at a residence or in a public area.

Community Urged to Assist

Law enforcement officials are appealing to the public for any information that might help with the investigation. If anyone saw suspicious activity in the Harbour Lake Drive area during the early hours of Sunday morning or knows anything about Mortins’ whereabouts leading up to the incident, they are asked to contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.

This heartbreaking loss has left both the Summerville and Goose Creek communities in shock, especially given the young age of the victim.

About the Victim

Lucas Mortins, just 21 years old, was from nearby Summerville. Friends and family members are grieving his unexpected and violent passing. Tributes have started pouring in on social media, with many remembering him as kind-hearted and full of promise.

What’s Next?

The investigation is still in its early stages, and officials are expected to release more details as they gather evidence and speak with witnesses. In the meantime, the community is mourning and hoping for justice.

