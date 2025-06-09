Severe thunderstorms are possible Sunday in the Lowcountry

Storm Team 2 is keeping a close watch on the weather across the Lowcountry as severe thunderstorms are expected to move through the area on Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for several counties, including Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Georgetown, and Williamsburg, which will remain in effect until 5 p.m. Here’s what to expect and how to stay informed.

Details of the Severe Thunderstorm Watch:

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Sunday afternoon through evening. The watch includes the counties of Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Georgetown, and Williamsburg. Forecasters predict that scattered severe storms will begin to move into the area between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., making it important for residents to stay alert during these hours.

What to Expect:

The primary threats from these storms are damaging wind gusts and heavy rain. However, there is also a chance of hail and frequent lightning, which can create hazardous conditions. Residents should be prepared for the possibility of sudden weather changes that could affect visibility, roads, and outdoor activities.

Stay Informed:

To stay ahead of the storm and receive the latest weather alerts, Storm Team 2 recommends downloading the News 2 app and Storm Team 2 app. These apps will provide timely weather-related information, helping you stay informed and safe during the storm.

As severe thunderstorms are expected to impact the Lowcountry Sunday afternoon and evening, it’s important for residents in the affected areas to stay alert and be prepared for potential weather hazards. Make sure to monitor the weather closely and take necessary precautions to stay safe.

