FIRST ALERT: Rain is still falling today and Tuesday, intermittently

Charleston, South Carolina, is seeing a stretch of wet weather due to a strong and slow-moving low-pressure system over the Southeast. After breaking rainfall records on Sunday at Charleston International Airport and Downtown, more rain is on the way. Over the next few days, expect 1 to 3 inches of additional rain, with the weather pattern gradually shifting by the end of the week.

Ongoing Showers Continue Through Midday

Rain will keep falling off and on through midday today, with heavy downpours still possible in some areas. As the day goes on, the rain and thunderstorms will become more scattered. Cloudy skies will keep temperatures cooler than usual, with highs reaching only the mid-70s.

Cold Front Brings Some Relief

Tonight, a cold front will move across the area. This will help dry things out slightly, though scattered rain and storms are still expected on Tuesday and Wednesday. With more sunshine breaking through the clouds, temperatures will rise to the low to mid-80s, offering a small but welcome improvement.

Drier, Hotter Days Ahead

By Thursday and Friday, the weather is expected to turn drier. With fewer clouds and minimal rain chances, temperatures will quickly heat up. Highs will reach the upper 80s on Thursday and climb into the low to mid-90s by Friday. The weekend will continue to stay hot with mainly dry conditions and partly cloudy skies.

Charleston’s Upcoming Weather Forecast

Today (Monday)

Cloudy skies with periods of rain and storms. Expect temperatures to peak around 76°F.

Tuesday

A mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers and storms. Warmer, with a high of 83°F.

Wednesday

Similar to Tuesday – sun and clouds with scattered rain. Highs again near 83°F.

Thursday

Partly cloudy with drier air. Temperatures rise to 88°F.

Friday

Much hotter with mostly dry weather. Highs soar to 93°F.

Saturday

Partly cloudy and mainly dry with highs around 93°F.

Sunday

Partly cloudy and dry again, but slightly cooler with a high of 90°F.

The start of the week brings more rain and stormy conditions for Charleston, but there’s good news ahead. A cold front will help push in drier air by midweek, leading to sunnier skies and hotter temperatures as we move toward the weekend. Residents should stay prepared for rain early in the week and be ready for the heat to return by Thursday.

SOURCE