Charleston Nonprofit Expands Wildlife Preserve by Protecting 35 Acres in Ravenel

A Charleston-area environmental nonprofit has taken a big step to protect nature by securing 35 acres of land in Ravenel, South Carolina. The Lowcountry Land Trust, in partnership with the Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission (CCPRC), has added this property—known as Holly Grove—to the popular Caw Caw Interpretive Center.

What This Means for Nature and the Public

The newly protected land will help preserve valuable wildlife habitats, protect water quality, and offer more public access to green spaces. Leaders say this move is part of a long-term goal to keep Lowcountry’s natural beauty safe for current and future generations.

David Ray, Chief Conservation Officer at Lowcountry Land Trust, shared his thoughts:

“Caw Caw is one of the Lowcountry’s ecological gems. This new addition boosts recreational access, protects important habitats, and ensures the area is cared for into the future.”

The Holly Grove property’s permanent protection means it can no longer be developed for housing or commercial use. This is a major win for conservationists who have been working to keep such ecologically rich areas safe.

Safer Trails and Better Public Spaces

In addition to protecting nature, this land expansion opens the door for more safe walking and cycling trails. With extra space now available, CCPRC can plan to build new water access points, educational trails, and recreation areas.

Kevin Bowie, Executive Director of CCPRC, added:

“Thanks to strong partnerships, we’re able to expand access to one of Charleston’s most special places. We’re excited about what this means for families, nature lovers, and the environment.”

Cost and Support

The land purchase cost around $2.2 million, funded through Charleston County’s Greenbelt Program. This program is designed to protect land from overdevelopment and promote smarter use of green spaces.

County Council Member Joe Boykin also praised the effort:

“This isn’t just smart land use. It’s an investment in our community’s future. Caw Caw is already one of the best green spaces we have, and now it’s getting even better.”

The addition of Holly Grove to the Caw Caw Interpretive Center shows what can be achieved when communities come together to protect nature. This effort not only saves land from development but also gives people more opportunities to enjoy the outdoors. As Charleston continues to grow, preserving spaces like Caw Caw ensures that the region’s natural beauty remains a part of everyday life for generations to come.

