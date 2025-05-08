Twenty-One Things Florida Newcomers Say and Do That Show They’re Not Floridians

According to the most recent U.S. Census Bureau data, Florida has the fastest growing population, with a 1.9% increase in 2022 alone.

Many Americans who moved to Florida first visited as tourists. However, there is a significant difference between being a tourist and a resident of Florida.

I was a tourist before deciding to call Florida home. I don’t think I completely kicked the New Yorker out of me by the time I left Florida, but I learned to recognize things others said or did that screamed Florida transplant. So, based on personal experience and conversations with fellow transplants, here are some of the things Florida transplants do that scream “out of stater.”

1: It’s I-4

Floridians have grown up hearing the phrase “I-4” used to refer to Interstate 4. Although Floridians understand that it’s perfectly acceptable to shorten I-75 and I-95 to “75” and “95,” they know they’re speaking with a non-native when they hear someone say “4” instead of “I-4.”

2: An Instagram paradise.

The beauty of Florida’s beaches can be appreciated without being born in a landlocked state. However, native Floridians can tell when they’re dealing with a Florida transplant because the person is obsessed with photographing every beach they visit and posting them online.

3: Weather Eye Candy

Native Floridians can easily spot a transplant if they are constantly amazed by the weather. Constant heat and humidity are unremarkable to locals.

4: Will you come again?

Many Floridians believe that one of the most obvious signs that they are dealing with a transplant is the way they speak. Locals can usually tell when non-Florida natives open their mouths, whether it’s because of their accent or the references they use.

5: Mispronouncing Kissimmee.

No, it’s not “Kiss-Sim-Me.” When a Florida native hears someone pronounce the central Florida city, they know they aren’t a local. However, many Floridians pronounce Kissimmee differently. Some people say “Kiss-uh-mee,” but “kuh-sim-ee” is more widely accepted.

6: Appearance Is Everything.

Newsflash: Just because there are no blizzards in Florida does not mean it cannot get cold. Native Floridians frequently bundle up on 60-degree days. Meanwhile, they frequently see transplants wearing shorts and tank tops, remarking that the cold is nothing like it was “back home.”

7: What is a blinker?

According to many locals, using a turn signal in Florida is more of a suggestion than a hard and fast rule. We would encourage these people to review the law, as using a signal whenever turning is required in Florida. Nonetheless, one could argue that people who use their blinkers while driving in Florida are drawing attention to themselves as non-locals.

8: Orange-colored glasses.

Constantly talking about oranges is one way to identify a Florida transplant. Another way? When they get excited about passing orange groves.

9: The grass is browner.

Not every Floridian adores their state. However, you can bet your manatee bottom that many people dislike hearing out-of-state residents complain about it. Many locals can tell when someone is a transplant by talking about how good their life used to be.

10: Golf has seasons.

No, it doesn’t need to. When you’re in Florida, describing golf as a “summer” sport is a surefire way to identify as a transplant.

11: Sports merchandise

Wearing out-of-state sports merchandise is a quick way for a native Floridian to recognize someone who is not from the Sunshine State. But it’s not the only option. Wearing a lot of local sports gear can also indicate that you weren’t born and raised in Florida.

12: Too Hot to Handle.

Florida residents who complain about the hot weather in April and May are easy to identify as transplants. They clearly did not live in Florida during July and August.

13: startled by lizards

No, lizards are not baby alligators waiting to grow big enough to devour you. When a harmless 2-inch green anole scares native Floridians, they know they’re visiting from another state.

14: Sprinkle Me Cautious.

Driving in the rain is an excellent (if frustrating) way to determine who is a non-native Floridian on the road. Anyone who turns on their hazard lights and drives 10 mph in a standard Florida rain shower is eligible for the out-of-stater label.

15: Blinding Bumper Stickers

One of the more amusing ways for a Florida native to recognize a Florida transplant is to see a car full of brand-new bumper stickers, all with a Florida theme.

16: Gator Phobia

Alligator sightings are a common occurrence in Florida. Locals usually recognize a Florida transplant when they see someone terrified of a gator dozens of feet away.

17: Too dangerous to drink.

A telltale sign that someone isn’t from Florida is when they insist on having their home’s pipes filtered because they believe the water is bad. Unless you live in an area that relies on private wells, public water systems serve 80% of Florida’s drinking water, and all of them are required to follow the Federal Safe Drinking Water Act.

18: Swimming Skills.

Florida natives can tell when someone isn’t from the Sunshine State because they have difficulty swimming in basic ocean surf and need a lifeguard to help them out of waist-high water.

19: Compass Mishaps

Old habits can be difficult to break. When someone says they’re “going down” to a location north of their current Florida GPS coordinates, Florida natives know they’re speaking with a northerner who has relocated to Florida.

20: The Unloving Bug

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a native Floridian who enjoys lovebug season; the mating insects squeeze themselves into nearly every car crevice while driving down the highway. Locals can spot a Florida transplant when they say they prefer mosquitos to lovebugs. Um, nope!

21: Only in Florida.

Certain phrases indicate that a Florida transplant is a transplant. “Only in Florida” and “That’s so Florida” rank among the top two.

