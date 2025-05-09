11 Things You Might Say Goodbye to After Retirement

Retirement is a major life milestone that many people work towards for decades. However, when it finally arrives, it doesn’t just bring free time and financial freedom—it also brings a few surprising changes. Some of these changes may feel strange at first, but many retirees discover unexpected relief and joy in letting go of old routines and responsibilities.

According to a survey by Lincoln Financial Group, around 60% of retirees say they would change how they planned for retirement if they had the chance. But planning is just one part—adjusting to retired life is another.

Here are 11 things you may lose after retiring—and why saying goodbye to them might not be such a bad thing after all.

1. Saving for Retirement

During your working years, saving for retirement is a top priority. But once you retire, saving stops, and spending begins. This shift from “saving” to “spending” can feel uncomfortable at first.

David John from AARP calls this transition “almost physically painful,” but with time, most retirees learn to enjoy using the money they worked so hard to save.

2. Shopping for Office Clothes

No more dress pants or stiff collars! Retirement means you can finally skip the formal wear and say goodbye to ironing shirts or shopping in the “professional” section of clothing stores.

Your wardrobe can now focus on comfort over corporate.

3. Office Outings with Coworkers

One downside? No more impromptu walks or tea breaks with colleagues. Those casual Friday night hangouts may now need more effort and planning to stay in touch with former coworkers.

4. Personal Space from Your Spouse

If both you and your spouse are retired and home most of the day, you might miss the time you used to spend apart. Couples who create healthy space for individual activities often enjoy a stronger bond, according to Psychology Today.

5. Regular Trips to the Fuel Station

Once you stop commuting daily, your visits to the petrol pump or EV charging station will reduce. Unless you’re planning to travel often, this will be one expense—and errand—you won’t miss.

6. Packing Lunches

Say goodbye to lunch boxes and soggy sandwiches. Retirement gives you the freedom to eat fresh meals at home or even cook what you love instead of grabbing quick bites at work.

7. Using Work as an Excuse

Earlier, “I have office work” was the perfect excuse to decline a social event or a favour. Now, friends or family may expect you to be available all the time. Saying “no” might require a bit more explanation now.

8. Paying High Taxes

Since most retirees have a lower annual income, they often move into a lower tax bracket. After age 65 or 67, you may also receive tax benefits, such as exemptions or credits, depending on the state you live in.

9. Your Daily Routine

Your old work routine vanishes after retirement. While it may feel good at first, it’s important to create a new daily schedule to stay healthy. Northwestern Medicine says routines help with sleep, stress, and overall health.

10. A Part of Your Identity

Many people define themselves by their jobs. Retirement can lead to an identity shift, which may be emotionally difficult. But by finding new hobbies or volunteering, you can build a new sense of purpose and pride.

11. Paying Full Price for Everything

One of the best parts of growing older? Senior discounts! You may be eligible for discounts at places like McDonald’s (55+), Kohl’s, Ross Dress for Less, and Rite Aid. Don’t forget to ask—you might save more than you expect.

Retirement is about freedom, not just from work, but also from many everyday responsibilities and expenses. While it comes with emotional and lifestyle changes, many of them bring unexpected happiness. Whether it’s giving up ironing shirts or enjoying a senior discount coffee, there’s joy in letting go and embracing new beginnings.

Make sure to plan wisely, stay connected socially, and build a routine that keeps you healthy and happy in your golden years.

