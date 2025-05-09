Top 10 U.S. Cities Where Baby Boomers Are Moving in Large Numbers

Baby boomers, one of the largest and most financially influential generations, are on the move. Whether they’re retiring or seeking a fresh start in a new city, their relocation choices reflect a strong focus on tax benefits, affordability, and lifestyle comforts.

According to data from SmartAsset, based on the 2022 U.S. Census Bureau 1-Year American Community Survey, these are the top 10 U.S. cities where baby boomers are moving the most. The study covered 268 cities with populations over 100,000 and ranked them based on the percentage of boomer newcomers.

1. Clearwater, Florida

Clearwater ranks number one as the top choice for baby boomers. Known for its beaches, sunshine, and retirement-friendly vibe, the city welcomed 4,401 new boomer residents, which is 3.79% of its total population.

2. Reno, Nevada

Reno offers natural beauty, no state income tax, and a calmer lifestyle compared to nearby Las Vegas. In one year, 8,329 boomers moved to Reno, making up 3.07% of the population. Boomers now represent 23.1% of Reno’s total residents.

3. Orlando, Florida

Famous for theme parks and a warm climate, Orlando is more than just a tourist hub. In one year, 9,458 boomers settled here, which accounts for 3.02% of its population. Boomers make up 16.6% of the city’s overall community.

4. Cape Coral, Florida

Cape Coral continues Florida’s strong showing with 6,233 new boomer residents, equal to 2.90% of the city’s population. Boomers form nearly 30% of the community, making it one of the most boomer-heavy cities on the list.

5. Billings, Montana

As Montana’s largest city, Billings attracts boomers with its beautiful mountain views and no sales tax. Around 3,401 new boomers moved in, and now 22% of Billings’ population belongs to this age group.

6. Surprise, Arizona

Offering a lower cost of living and great weather, Surprise welcomed 4,372 boomers in one year—2.86% of its total population. Over 23% of its residents are baby boomers.

7. Henderson, Nevada

Just outside Las Vegas, Henderson offers green spaces, golf courses, and a charming atmosphere. The city attracted 9,219 boomers, and a whopping 25% of residents now belong to the boomer generation.

8. Mesa, Arizona

Located close to Phoenix, Mesa is perfect for those wanting city access with a more relaxed lifestyle. The city saw 13,623 new boomer residents, making up 2.69% of its population. In total, over 108,000 boomers now live there.

9. High Point, North Carolin

Known for its furniture industry and family-friendly environment, High Point added 3,051 boomers in a year. This group makes up 22.9% of the city’s population, and 81% of newcomers were from within North Carolina.

10. St. Petersburg, Florida

With beautiful beaches and a warm climate, St. Petersburg attracted 6,903 boomers in 2022, accounting for 2.67% of the population. Boomers now make up 25.75% of the city’s residents.

From Florida’s sunny cities to Arizona’s affordable living, baby boomers are relocating to places that offer financial benefits, pleasant weather, and a comfortable lifestyle. As this generation continues to move and reshape communities, their choices influence everything from housing markets to healthcare services.

If you’re nearing retirement and considering a move, these cities could be worth exploring. Just make sure to assess your healthcare needs, lifestyle preferences, and state tax policies before you pack your bags.

