10 Best Countries for Retirement: Where to Spend Your Golden Years Comfortably

Many retirees in the U.S. dream of moving somewhere new after retirement. While some explore other states, others look internationally for a better lifestyle, affordable healthcare, and welcoming cultures. If you’re considering retiring abroad, U.S. News & World Report has ranked the top countries for retirement based on a global survey of over 6,100 people aged 45 and above.

Interestingly, the United States did not make the list, which may encourage travel-loving Americans to look at new places for a peaceful, budget-friendly retirement.

What Makes a Country Great for Retirement?

Participants in the survey ranked countries based on several important factors:

Affordability

Favorable tax environment

Friendliness of locals

Overall lifestyle appeal

Pleasant weather

Respect for property rights

Public healthcare system quality

Top 10 Countries for Retirement

1. Switzerland

Despite the high cost of living, Switzerland ranks as the best retirement country. Its top-notch public healthcare system, safe cities, and beautiful scenery make it a dream destination for retirees.

2. Portugal

Portugal is famous for being friendly to foreigners. It even offers a Retirement Visa, making it easy to move. Add in the low cost of living and delicious food like Portuguese custard tarts, and it’s easy to see why it ranks high.

3. Australia

Australia’s friendly people and large, diverse landscapes attract many retirees. English is widely spoken, and it offers a balanced lifestyle, making it easier for American retirees to adjust.

4. New Zealand

New Zealand brings joy to many with its natural beauty and peaceful lifestyle. Survey participants gave it high marks for quality of life, making it a great option for relaxed living.

5. Spain

Spain is known for its laid-back lifestyle (hello siestas!), good weather, and low cost of living—especially compared to other Western European countries. Retirees can enjoy a rich culture without breaking the bank.

6. Canada

Canada might not win points for weather, but it shines with universal healthcare, a safe environment, and friendly people. Many Americans find it culturally familiar and easy to adapt.

7. Sweden

Sweden offers excellent public services, clean water, and modern infrastructure. If you can handle the cold, the country’s efficient healthcare system and quality of life make it a great pick.

8. Italy

From charming towns to world-famous food, Italy is a dream for many. Retirees can even buy 1-euro houses in some villages. With relatively easy residency options, Italy is a tempting choice for retirement abroad.

9. Greece

Whether you love island life or the historic mainland, Greece offers affordable living and sunny weather. Retirees can enjoy a higher standard of living than they may have in the U.S.

10. Denmark

While expensive and more challenging for foreigners, Denmark offers a comfortable and clean environment, excellent public services, and a high quality of life for those who can afford to retire there.

Retiring abroad can be a rewarding experience, offering better value, better weather, and new adventures. From Portugal’s warmth to Switzerland’s safety, these countries offer retirees more than just affordability—they offer a chance to truly enjoy the golden years.

As always, if you’re considering a move abroad, it’s best to consult with financial and legal experts to understand the visa process, tax implications, and healthcare access before making the leap.

